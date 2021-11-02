Thousands of families will take time out today to say a prayer in honor, respect, and remembrance of loved ones who've passed on.
This year, All Souls’ Day Masses and gatherings that many grew up with will look very different.
In previous years, many of us would have prepped gravesites this past week, and then purchased flowers, colorful wreathes and candles to bring with us to Mass at local cemeteries.
While there are fewer restrictions compared to last year, the pandemic is still changing the way we approach our traditions.
Last year, cemeteries were closed on All Souls' Day and many families held small gatherings at home.
This year, cemeteries will be open but Mass will be celebrated at most Catholic churches in Guam.
The Archdiocese of Agana said Masses will not be celebrated at cemeteries this year as a safety precaution to keep people from crowding and being too close in proximity to each other while we are still in the COVID-19 crisis.
Additionally, the island remains under social gathering restrictions, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.
DPHSS officials proposed alternatives for All Souls' Day:
• Spend time with individuals of the same household or celebrate virtually.
• Consider placing and creating an altar in a front window or outside so others can view from a safe distance.
• Stagger visits to loved ones’ gravesites to minimize gatherings.
• Create a virtual space to honor lost loved ones. Share with family and friends via email or social media.
• Do not attend celebrations or participate in activities if you feel sick, or have flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms.
Living with the pandemic has changed much of our daily lives and it’s unknown how long we’ll be living under a public health emergency. However, we can’t allow it to keep us from remembering and saying prayers for loved ones who left us too soon.
In these last two years, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the respiratory illness it causes, COVID-19, has been a factor in taking the lives of 238 Guamanians who will be among those mourned today.
We have also seen lives lost to suicide in our community, as the anxieties of living with the pandemic and other struggles perhaps just became too much to bear. Of course, outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have suffered other tragedies and loved ones were lost due to illness, accidents and other unfortunate incidents. We keep them all and their families in our thoughts and prayers as well.
All Souls’ Day has perhaps also evolved, maybe not as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but certainly it was a factor. It's not just a day to remember those who've passed on, but also a day to cherish those who are with us. On this day, we hold our loved ones a little closer, hug them a little tighter, and say “I love you” a little more often as we realize just how fragile - and sometimes how brief - life can be.
And more than that, we try to live life to the fullest extent possible, knowing that those who’ve left us would want us to remember them with smiles on our faces and love filling our hearts.