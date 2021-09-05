Department of Administration officials are trying to get the word out on a program that could provide Guamanians with up to 15 months of rent and utilities payments - that’s 12 months for those who qualify and an additional three months if approved.
Utilities covered by the Emergency Rental Assistance program are power, water and trash. Cycle 3 of the ERA 1, which expires Sept. 30, 2022, will also include internet services. Cycle 3 opens Sept. 6.
The federally-funded program started earlier this year but officials said they didn’t get as many people applying as they thought.
Now they’re going on a marketing campaign to spread the word to get the more than $60 million paid to landlords and utilities agencies to ensure Guamanians don’t lose their homes or services vital to modern life and online education.
We were glad to hear Bernie Gines, deputy director of the Department of Administration, during a recent meeting with the housing and homelessness task force, say they’re partnering with local agencies to help spread the word of the program.
Among those agency partnerships discussed was the Department of Labor, which administers the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, payments for which recently ended for most Guamanians who lost their jobs or working hours due to the pandemic.
That makes a lot of sense as many of those who were recently on the program may just have found jobs or are still looking. While PUA may have helped stave off housing insecurity, many people are still faced with smaller paychecks than they were earning pre-COVID-19. For them this program would be a godsend.
During the meeting, Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman said mayors also can help spread the information. It’s an offer we hope DOA accepts.
We’ve seen how mayors are able to get information out during storm preparation or recovery, tsunami warnings, utilities outages, or other instances where information needs to be shared with those who don’t typically watch the news or see government posts on social media.
There are two parts to the ERA program. ERA 1, which has $33.6 million, started earlier this year and under that program there are three cycles. ERA 2 has $29 million and that phase expires in 2025. A start date for ERA 2 wasn't discussed at the meeting.
In Cycles 1 and 2 of ERA 1, DOA received 3,000 applications.
Under Cycle 3, there’s $26 million available. In this cycle, self-attestation is allowed, which will help speed up the process and, hopefully, prevent evictions, officials said.
Both DOL and village mayors would have knowledge of people who could be eligible, including those at risk of losing their homes and those who've qualified for pandemic benefits. Perhaps the Department of Public Health and Social Services would also be a suitable partner in getting the word out to the people who need the most help.
Income levels also have to be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income at the level for people living in the homes beginning with $38,200 for one person to $72,050 for a family of eight.
While the income threshold seems a bit low, it’s still a really good program that has the potential to help thousands more Guamanians ensure they can have a decent quality of life while we muddle through this ongoing public health emergency caused by this awful pandemic.
Hopefully, officials are able to spread the word about it to as many people possible.
If you, or someone you know, is struggling to make ends meet, then perhaps this is a program that could help.
Cycle 3 opens Sept. 6, which is a holiday so the office will be closed but people can still access applications online at doa.guam.gov and submit them via email. The ERA Office reopens on Sept. 7. Their phone numbers are 671-638-4518 and 671-638-4519.
Good luck, friends!