In near tears, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes addressed her fellow senators and the people of Guam, saying she is grateful that this “exercise in reason and rationale” had prevailed.
“We have been on a heart-fought journey to finally do right by our sainas. our World War II survivors, this road has not been an easy journey,” she said.
The journey hasn’t ended, however, for those waiting for their war reparations. In fact, the answers that a few brave senators had dared asked that directly affect the survivors haven’t been answered.
On Friday afternoon, after senators had cast their votes, 12-3, to pass Bill 181-35 and use an untold amount of money to pay an unknown number of people war reparations, some senators rose to explain their vote, and express their concern with what happens now.
“My mother, Lourdes Camacho, Guam’s first first lady, is 91 years now (and) I will have to explain to her whether she will get her war claims check from our local government, or, if she does, when, or how she’s going to go about that. I don’t have those answers,” said Sen. Mary Camacho Torres.
Torres, like most others who have heard the stories of our World War II survivors, believes that they should receive war reparations for what they’ve been through. But she questioned the rationale behind the bill, the reason for rushing it through without due process, and its impact on the federal effort in HR 1365 to pay war claims using funds taken from Section 30. She was one of only three senators to vote no on Bill 181.
“There are many issues with this bill … beginning with the lifting of the local fund cap and so many questions about how this claim against the federal government is going to be administered locally. What will happen to the funds, for example, that are already held by the federal government? Why are some of us not entitled to get the information? … I’m sure no one here, no one, would ever want to go regress to the old politics of shutting out voices, of overpowering the underrepresented, and of strong-arming just because you can. I know that’s not what we want to do and I pray that this is not the precedent that we set.”
We wish some of those who spoke after the vote had been more vocal after a new version of Bill 181 was introduced on session floor on Wednesday. There was no opportunity for senators to ask questions, to confirm that there was real money available to pay the war survivors, or define the mechanics by which the payments would be made.
According to Sen. Therese Terlaje, “in denying debate on Bill 181, the Legislature has really taken a departure from its own rules which have embedded in it extra precautions, extra transparency, when it comes to bills that impact the finances of the government of Guam.”
Even Sen. Sabina Perez, in her remarks, stated: “I would be remiss if I didn’t feel that we had lost the opportunity to create a better bill.”
Terlaje also was concerned with what she called the bill’s “arbitrary cutoff date … where it cuts off certain people from being paid their claims.” She also noted that the memorandum of understanding has yet to be seen. This elusive MOU is central to the execution of Bill 181 if it becomes law and has been under discussion for the better part of the year.
“I do not condone what feels like empty promises that have been drawn out for months, and that we stand here without the ability to look at an MOU that has supposedly been drafted, or will be drafted or is promised to be drafted, we still have not been able to see that,” Terlaje said.
Terlaje and Perez, and one of the bill’s most vocal critics, Sen. Telo Taitague, voted to pass the bill, all saying they did so in the hopes that the war survivors would receive their war claims sooner rather than later.
Perez summed up the issue succinctly: “Had we had more opportunities for discussion, we might have had more opportunity to make changes to the bill to create more accountability to strike the balance in providing our manamko’ the reparations they urgently need and deserve without potentially sacrificing governmental needs of all of our people, like public safety and health care.”
But why the rush to pass the bill without appropriate discussion?
Terlaje said the survivors seem to have been “drawn into the middle of a political battle.”
“I don’t want to name names but definitely it's very obvious there seems to be a political battle between the congressman’s office, the governor’s office and right here in the Legislature,” Terlaje stated.
Today, we are left with a bill that basically gives the administration a blank check with no guidelines on how to disburse it. Instead, we lift it up with a wing and a prayer that it works out for the manamko’ without causing harm to the entire community.
“I pray that when, and if, the government of Guam implements the disbursement of payments of war claims from our current government of Guam funds ahead of the congressional payments of the Section 30 funds that they have set aside, that the government of Guam will do that fairly, that they will do it without error, so that our claimants, those who survived the war, those who suffered, that they will feel justice that has eluded them for 75 years,” Terlaje remarked.
Perez similarly noted: “In voting yes for the bill, we trust that our maga’haga will carry out her fiduciary responsibility to create an equitable relationship with the federal government, so we are given the opportunity for the amount that is due in its entirety,” Perez stated. “I hope in the passing of this bill, the lives of our manamko’ are made better without jeopardizing or compromising the people of Guam.”
Senators, we share that hope with you.