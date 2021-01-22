Now that the inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is over, their test as the nation's highest elected officials who inherited the economic and health crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic begins.
The modesty and grace that the Biden-Harris administration has projected in the campaign have given tens of millions of Americans, including many of us here in faraway Guam, hope that this presidency is one that knows how to use the gift of stillness.
Stillness allows our national and government of Guam leaders a chance to reflect and see the challenges we face – more clearly.
That gift will help keep them from getting distracted by the kind of noise and negativity that the presidency that has just ended distracted itself with.
The end of the Trump presidency that put the nation's democracy at risk will hopefully no longer cloud the vision of the nation's leaders, or at least those who truly want to take us from the depths of economic despair and the continuing COVID-19 crisis that have shaken our sense of security.
Out of the many words spoken by President Biden, we pick some that we would like to share.
We need to see hope in our leadership, both in the nation and locally, that we'll get through this economic and health crisis without having to lose much more than we already have.
"This is democracy’s day. ... Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy. The people – the will of the people – has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded," Biden stated, in part.
For us on Guam, our struggles will continue in the foreseeable future. And a lot is riding on the success of the Biden-Harris administration's future efforts and if enough of their solutions will be impactful for us here on Guam, or end up too little, too late.
We face the uncertainty of our tourism industry's recovery from near-total collapse.
This industry that used to be the provider of jobs to more than 20,000 Guamanians, thanks to the more than 1.5 million tourists who visited each year before the pandemic, has collapsed. And full recovery isn't happening this year. It could take two more years, maybe even longer, for tourism to fully recover, industry officials have said.
Instead of 1.5 million tourists arriving this fiscal year, the projection from the Guam Visitors Bureau is that only 80,000 tourists will make it this time in a 12-month time frame. That used to be the total arrivals we would have normally seen in just two to three weeks.
The struggle to keep us from falling from a financial cliff, and the struggle to meet the needs of our families in a time when thousands of us no longer have jobs or businesses, will continue for months, maybe even more than a year.
The Biden administration's next steps will be key toward helping Guam and its residents. The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that was enacted into law recently will not be enough.
Workers who are trying to survive with leaner paychecks and are facing tougher times because reduced work hours are excluded from the latest unemployment aid for Guamanuans – will need a lot of help. The government of Guam also will not receive additional direct pandemic cash assistance from the latest relief package, limiting its efforts.
There is a lot of hope from Guam that the Biden administration will work hard to plug the rips and holes in the pandemic safety nets where many Guamanians are falling through.
Unity regardless of the political divide was a big part of the new president's speech.
But as important as healing the rift our nation has gone through in the last four years will be the new president and vice president's resolve, along with that of the congressional leaders, to focus on matters that will help people rebuild their economic lives and keep them healthy.
Yes, there will be a lot of problems this new presidency will try to solve. We can only hope they know that the priority should first be the issues that have to do with survival.
Many people fear for the future – not because of political differences, but because of struggles at home. Struggles such us where to get money for the next set of bills to keep the lights on, the water flowing, the car and home from being taken away by lenders, to put food on the table and pay rent – while having some left over for the basic needs of children and others in our extended family who need help.
"Look – I understand that many of my fellow Americans view the future with fear and trepidation. I understand they worry about their jobs. I understand, like my dad, they lay in bed at night, staring at the ceiling, wondering: Can I keep my health care? Can I pay my mortgage? Thinking about their families, about what comes next. I promise you, I get it," Biden said.
It's good to hear Biden acknowledges the core issues many Americans face, and that they pertain to meeting the basic needs in one's household.
We also hope the Biden administration will include Guam in these problem-solving efforts even when the island is out of sight, out of mind.
Without enough federal assistance, Guamanians are in for a very tough struggle for survival.
Our local government officials' solution to the current pandemic-related disaster has been to look elsewhere – to the federal government to continue to pump cash into Guam.
Our hope for the Biden administration to come through is not a matter of choice. It's because, absent real, meaningful solutions at the local level, it's the only thing we can hope for.