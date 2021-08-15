There currently are no COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at any of Guam’s hospitals - at least as of Saturday, Aug. 14, morning.
But there is a growing number of new daily COVID-19 cases. According to the Joint Information Center’s Friday night report, there were 46 new cases out of 1,373 tests conducted on Aug. 12. Fifteen people are reported hospitalized between Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City.
And while there’s no one in the ICU, these numbers are still concern for several reasons but two of the biggest concerns is our hospital capacity, and of course, our recently lifted restrictions, some of which may need to be reinstated if the numbers don’t decrease. Otherwise, we’ll be pushing hospital’s capacity and overall ability to treat patients.
Doctors are urging residents to get vaccinated, wear masks, maintain social distance, and wash hands frequently to avoid another spike in numbers and having more people require hospitalization because they’ve contracted COVID-19 and are having a difficult time breathing.
As of Saturday morning, GMH had a total of 142 patients at GMH. They have 161 beds.
During a press conference at the Guam Memorial Hospital about two weeks ago, Dr. Joleen Aguon said they’re not sure how they can handle a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Aside from the obvious fatigue of dealing with the pandemic for more than a year now, the hospital staff hasn’t caught a break.
“In terms of non-COVID, our census surged,” she said. “We have not gone back to pre-COVID numbers.”
“And then you add the flu season on top of that,” she added.
At the time of the press conference, which showcased the use of technology to bring other internists’ from across the nation into the GMH ICU, there was one person admitted to GMH who did have COVID-19.
“We are worried,” she said noting that the transmission rate of the delta variant is “incredibly high.”
“We are at a census that is enough where already we’re fully staffed and this is non-COVID (cases),” Aguon said. “So we’re concerned about COVID on top of this. So I’m strongly urging the community if you have not vaccinated to please go and bet vaccinated and protect yourself and others, most especially your children.”
In terms of reinstating restrictions, Dr. Felix Cabrera said it is important to note there are no patients in the ICU. Cabrera is the chief medical officer of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.
However, Dr. Hoa Nguuyen, of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s Physician Advisory Group, was more pointed than his colleague, saying a hospitalization number of 10 should have been a trigger to put back some restrictions, even if the patients don't need to be placed on a ventilator or in the intensive care unit.
The point he seemed to be making, was based on our medical facilities’ capacity to handle COVID-19 patients as well as patients who have other ailments.
"We should not base it on ICU admission versus non-ICU admission because every COVID patient sent to the hospital is a burden on the health care system. Every COVID hospitalization, whether in the ICU or not, it requires more personnel and it takes away from non-COVID patients," said Nguyen, who runs the American Medical Center.
Nguyen said unlimited social gatherings where vaccinated and unvaccinated people come together without masks on, whether outdoors or indoors, make the virus spread faster.
Three recent clusters identified by officials was a wedding reception, a barbecue party and a karaoke bar.
Nguyen said the advisory group recommends limiting social gatherings to 25 people. They also recommend restaurants start checking people's vaccination cards to be able to maintain 100% occupancy, as follows:
• Customers who have been fully vaccinated can dine indoors.
• Customers who are not fully vaccinated can dine outdoors.
In the event a restaurant does not want to check the vaccination status of customers, that restaurant should be allowed to operate only up to 50% capacity, Nguyen said, pointing out that all this depends on the governor and the restaurants.
Dr. Cabrera and Dr. Nguyen said the governor is the ultimate authority in deciding when to implement restrictions as well as other doctors emphasized that full vaccination, along with social distancing, wearing masks and proper washing of hands are, combined, the best protection against the highly transmissible delta variant and earlier variants.
While these variants have likely been on island for at least the last couple months, it’s obvious they’re having an impact on our overall COVID-19 numbers now. And whether they’re at the heart of the recent increases or if they’re just adding to the chaos, we can help by getting vaccinated, after consulting with a doctor to ensure its safe for you, and wearing our masks.
With a growing number of patients at GMH - basically they have about 20 beds left - we all need to do our part by ensuring we protect ourselves from getting the virus so we don’t spread it to others we love and people with whom we interact daily in the community - from our colleagues to the store clerk to our children’s school teachers.