One of the issues this pandemic has brought to light has been the gaping disparity between the government of Guam workforce and the private sector workers.
We've stated this before and we're saying this again. Not a single person among the thousands on the GovGuam payroll lost a paycheck because of COVID-19. While many on the GovGuam payroll stayed home, they still got paid.
In the private sector, more than 22,000 had to stay home for days, weeks or months, and their paychecks were interrupted.
Allow us to bring this up one more time to illustrate what has been unfolding in the Guam Legislature.
Last week, Guam senators considered Bill 255-35, courtesy of Sen. Jose Terlaje. The bill seeks to – or at least attempts to – address calls from GovGuam employees and retirees to allow them to choose their health insurance provider, by allowing them to utilize other qualified plans but pay the difference in premiums.
While in concept it seems OK, allowing GovGuam employees and retirees a variety of choices for health insurance plans and coverage at their cost, there's no such thing as a free lunch. These changes would ultimately add to the cost for GovGuam and ultimately taxpayers.
Thankfully, after days of conversation in the Legislature, Terlaje withdrew the bill, not because he's worried about the public cost, but because with so many proposed changes it has become muddied.
The authors felt there were too many items or amendments thrown into the legislation, and they no longer felt comfortable proceeding.
Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, a co-sponsor to Bill 255, agreed that the bill had deviated from its initial intent.
"Bill 255 was always about granting people the best health care they could afford – that was not the bill before us today and I remain committed to working with Sen. Pedo Terlaje to do right by our people," the speaker stated through her spokesman, Chirag Bhojwani.
It is a good thing the bill was withdrawn.
The delay will allow the taxpayers and private sector to closely watch the senators' moves, as they seek reelection, to cater to GovGuam employees and retirees – almost without regard for the private sector that will be helping to carry the burden of the cost these new laws will result in.
GovGuam retirees' and employees' call for a better health insurance system will always get the attention of senators, especially in an election year. But any legislation to cater to the health insurance needs of GovGuam members should always consider the cost to taxpayers – many of whom don't have affordable and decent health insurance coverage. Many private-sector workers don't have any health insurance at all.
So the entanglement of ideas thrown into Bill 255 has become an accidental good development for the private sector taxpayers.
It allows time for those who are outside GovGuam's sphere to look carefully at a new version or likeness of Bill 255 – plus any and all efforts between now and election season to put more cost burdens on the already weary private sector.