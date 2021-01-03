About 2,000 manåmko’ have been inoculated with the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the past week.
Among them was Franklin Perez, who gave a thumbs-up while getting his first dose of the vaccine and afterwards joked around with Guam National Guard members who were assisting at Okkodo High School.
He told The Guam Daily Post he felt like dancing, all because he was halfway toward gaining a level of immunity against COVID-19, which had him and thousands of Guam residents staying home. He was among the many people, he said, who were looking forward to getting vaccinated. When asked what motivated him, he said, “So I can see my grandkids graduate.”
It was good to see the many manåmko' getting vaccinated – something a few of our younger people have said they’re hesitant to do.
There were other manåmko' who, like Perez, were excited that they soon will be able to live their lives again.
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, hundreds of the island’s manåmko’ lined up to get vaccinated. The exuberant response to the mass immunization effort led the Department of Public Health and Social Services to extend the clinic specifically for the elderly another day, according to Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokeswoman.
It’s good DPHSS is responding to the obvious desire among senior citizens, the population hardest hit by the virus.
Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of false information on social media that has dissuaded a few residents – who were already hesitant – from getting vaccinated. Hopefully, they’ll be able to speak with their doctors and get the information they need to make a decision based on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, and their medical conditions and histories.
Margerita M. Mendiola, 82, said she decided to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because she doesn't want to catch COVID-19. Like Perez, she said being immunized means she’ll be able to be with family again – something she hasn’t been able to do this past year.
“I was scared at first because I thought it would hurt, but it didn’t hurt,” she said.
When asked what she would tell others, she responded, “I”ll just tell them it doesn’t hurt. Don’t be scared.”
It is humbling to hear an 82-year-old woman, who has survived World War II, telling the community not to be afraid.
It’s also a reminder that life does go on. We’re glad that our manåmko’, many of whom have been tucked safely away from the crowds for almost a year because of COVID-19, will be able to enjoy their lives once again.
Hopefully, we can all learn a lesson from them during this pandemic. Thankfully, many of them remain with us, giving us more time to learn a little more.