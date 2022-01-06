If omicron is like a supertyphoon, why aren’t we ‘boarding up?’

Anyone who’s spent a good chunk of their life on Guam knows how to prepare for a typhoon.
As the storm approaches, we gather supplies to sustain us through days without water and weeks without power. Before it gets here, we remove debris and put away outdoor items that can damage homes or fly away.
Most importantly, we board up our windows with shutters or plywood to safely ride out the worst of the storm.
Anyone who’s lived through a direct hit and skipped any of these steps knows they’re not optional. Not adequately preparing means a whole host of problems ahead.
Since December, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has compared omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, to an impending supertyphoon.
On Tuesday, the island recorded 210 new cases, the highest since Oct. 29, 2021, when 111 cases were reported at the tail end of a previous surge. A day later, Dr. Nathaniel Berg, chairperson of the governor’s physicians advisory group, said officials are “certain” omicron is present on Guam.
Now that the governor’s metaphorical supertyphoon is hitting us, it begs the question: why aren’t we boarding up?
• Social gatherings remain expanded, even though the governor admits it contributes to higher case numbers.
• Quarantine policies for inbound travelers haven't been strengthened, even though our Indo-Pacific neighbors have stepped up efforts to catch new cases at their borders.
• No announcements have been made about how this new surge will affect the rest of the school year, despite evidence that omicron is highly transmissible.
• No plans to increase booster shot clinics, or strategies to increase the number of residents getting boosters, have been shared - even though it's the governor’s preferred method of keeping the island safe.
A special address from the governor this week on rising case counts announced no additional restrictions or actions, except for expanding testing hours and using a better kind of test.
“As I have said before, we must take urgency and respond to omicron as if it is a supertyphoon. Like putting up shutters and securing our homes, we must reinforce wearing our masks, washing our hands and watching our distance - in addition to getting the vaccine, booster and treatment,” Leon Guerrero said.
We’ve been wearing our masks, washing our hands, watching our distance, and availing of COVID-19 medical options collectively since the last surge – meaning after, and well before these public health “storms” are on island.
If the governor truly believes a typhoon is hitting us, then where are the policies that reflect this narrative?
Perhaps we are seeing a ramping up of efforts. Berg announced in his own video message this week that the Department of Public Health and Social Services has placed an order of antiviral pills to treat some who contract COVID-19.
DPHSS recommended, and the Mayors' Council of Guam has concurred, with delaying a planned reopening of senior citizen centers – initially scheduled for Jan. 10.
Both government and media have been accused of fear mongering during this pandemic. When the rhetoric of our leaders doesn’t match their actions, it’s hard to argue against that criticism.
If the majority of the government’s strategy to deal with omicron and a holiday-related surge is for us to do a better job at what we’ve already been doing, perhaps it’s time to retire the typhoon metaphor.
Getting more kids vaccinated, more residents boosted and more patients in treatment early is a sound strategy that’s seen us through most of the pandemic – but it’s not the bunker-down mentality comparable to preparing for a typhoon, let alone a supertyphoon.
At this point it’s the status quo, or what some would liken to Condition of Readiness 4.