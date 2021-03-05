For the past couple of months, as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have remained in the single digits, more people are venturing out, more businesses are opening their doors and, as State Surgeon General Dr. Mike Cruz said, we are moving forward into a post-COVID-19 Guam.
What that will look like at the end of this road is still uncertain, but we know we have a long road ahead. And in order to reach a place where people can once again interact in a COVID-19-free environment, more people need to be vaccinated.
There’s also an economy to rebuild.
And to accomplish the latter, we have to send assurances to our community, locally and to our tourism partners abroad, that Guam provides more than just beautiful beaches and crystal clear blue waters. We need to show we have enough people immunized to be able to safeguard the health of any visitors.
“We are talking about vaccinating employees at hotel row,” said Dr. Hoa Nguyen, chairman of the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group.
He said there are several challenges they face in accomplishing this. First, there’s a question of which employees will be vaccinated.
“The market has been closed for a year,” he said.
While some hotels were able to maintain some staff to accommodate military personnel, quarantine passengers or people under isolation, a large number of employees were furloughed.
Nguyen said another challenge, once they do identify people, is where would they bring hotel row employees to get vaccinated?
This would require a lot of planning, and if the island is hoping to open to tourists by April, that planning needs to get underway. Also, you don’t want another situation where people are lined up for hours, sitting in traffic or causing traffic congestion.
He said the vaccination committee, which meets weekly, will have to be a part of this discussion as they determine which group of Guamanians will be added to the list of people who need to be immunized.
When asked if grocery store workers and gas station attendants will be among those who get vaccinated next – considering the number of tourists who don’t even stay at hotels but prefer to live in Airbnb rentals, rent cars to drive around and go shopping for food to save money – Nguyen said those essential employees also are being considered.
He noted that these employees, along with those working at the hotels throughout the pandemic, have done a great service for the island. They all worked and continue to do so even without the protection of a vaccine.
Not only are these groups of workers essential to the island’s economy, their immunization against the virus is necessary if we’re going to rebuild the economy.
We hope this is considered at the next Physicians Advisory Group and vaccination committee meetings.