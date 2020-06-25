Impactful solutions needed to curb trashing of Guam

Shifting back the government's focus on cleaning up an enormous volume of litter that besets the island is always a worthwhile effort not just because we're reopening to tourists, but more importantly, it addresses a deeper issue.
Trashing our collective home does not speak well of us as a community.
As of Tuesday, more than 700 volunteers have signed up for the reenergized islandwide beautification efforts being led by the governor's office and the Guam Visitors Bureau.
For some reason, some of our fellow Guam residents can't kick their habit of trashing the island. And we're not talking small pieces of trash. Old couches, rusty refrigerators and moldy mattresses are deliberately driven into areas that are less visible to traffic and dumped there.
Beaches are targets of littering, too. On the sands and shorelines, beer cans and bottles and dirty diapers are left for others who care about Guam to pick up.
This says a lot about some who live on Guam but don't really respect the island as home.
Something more drastic in the way of penalties and enforcement must be done. We've suggested not-so-visible cameras before – in areas that are frequently turned into illegal dumps – and there's no reason to delay turning this idea into action ASAP. Shifting funding priorities to deal with some of the pesky illegal dumping issues should be done.
Enforcement must be taken seriously. Visitor safety officers assigned to do patrols in Tumon don't really have a lot on their hands these days, so why not shift their hours and duties during times on weekends when people would normally be leaving beaches and just abandoning their trash as they go?
Besides the beaches, the frequent illegal dumping of household trash needs a more impactful solution than an islandwide cleanup or a group of volunteers sacrificing a part of their weekend, picking up rotting trash that others had irresponsibly dumped on public land or someone else's property.
It's good to rally around a weekend islandwide cleanup, but why do the litterers get away with repeating these violations over and over again?
Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who is taking the lead on the islandwide cleanup, along with GVB, mentioned at a press conference Tuesday that close to half of island residents do not have trash collection service.
Tenorio added he and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero are open to considering legislation on how best to enable universal trash service for the island to ensure those who can't pay for trash collection will be covered.
It's time to shift some of the government of Guam's spending toward some form of free trash collection for those who cannot afford a monthly service. Putting dumpsters in places where illegal dumping occurs frequently will help to ease the blight.
In addition, there should be more vigorous enforcement on private properties that are left to pile up mounds of junk. It's a public safety and environmental issue, in addition to the need to keep our place appealing to tourists.
The most recent islandwide cleanup in September 2019 yielded 5,000 pounds of trash, according to Tenorio.
Our elected officials can do better to address the root causes of the problem, so future efforts will focus more on beautification.
Groups, individuals and businesses wishing to participate can email GVB at hafaadai@visitguam.org.