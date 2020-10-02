Impasse on pandemic relief worrisome for Guam

As of Thursday, the House of Representatives and the White House have paused their talks on the latest pandemic relief package.
There is no deal. The $3 billion that was to be provided to Guam is not certain.
And as a result of the impasse, a major Guam creator of jobs and our primary air link to the U.S. mainland and in some of our tourism markets is sending some of its employees home – on leave without pay.
United Airlines sent a notice to its employees that "after months of aggressive cost-cutting and proactive debt-raising actions to manage the company through the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on our business, we regrettably are forced to move forward with the process of involuntarily furloughing 13,000 of our United team members."
It's unclear how many on Guam who work for United have to live without pay. A previous United statement, in July, discussed 40% of its people would be furloughed.
United and other U.S. airlines have stated they would have held off on the furlough process if Congress reached a deal on the pandemic relief package and provides the airlines with bailout money.
As of Thursday, Guam time, there's no indication negotiators are back at the table.
Democrats pulled back plans to vote on their $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, which is opposed by House and Senate Republicans and has no chance of becoming law, The Washington Post reported Thursday afternoon.
It remained uncertain whether a deal could be reached. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the sides were “very, very far apart,” leaving it unclear whether any agreement struck by Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin could pass muster with Senate Republicans, The Washington Post reported.
On Guam, the prospect of not getting continued federal pandemic aid would be devastating. Guam does not have money to continue providing the more than 30,000 unemployed or furloughed private sector workers with weekly financial support once the federal funds run out.
Our local businesses continue to suffer. Some have been forced into permanent closures.
One example of a business that's trying to wait out this economic storm is Guam Premium Chocolate, which has a $7 million factory that used to crank out thousands of Made in Guam chocolates for the tourism market every day. It has been idle for seven months now and its machines were placed on night mode while waiting to reopen.
Nearly three dozen of its employees have been on furlough for months.
And the best-case scenario for when tourists may start coming back in substantial numbers is the latter part of next year.
Roseann Jones, an economist and a professor at the University of Guam, said recently about Guam's economic recovery: "We'll see some steps along the way getting us there. But full-on, back to what we once had, the projection is 2022," Jones said.
For Guam residents, households and small-business employers, the prospect of not getting additional federal pandemic aid or the possibility of a pandemic financial assistance for Guam that will not be enough to keep our island economy from free-falling, is a scary thought.
But we haven't really heard the government of Guam start major discussions on what-if scenarios of a further worsening of the economy that, according to local banker Philip Flores recently, has already been "shattered."
From recent indications, GovGuam is still proceeding with a nearly billion-dollar budget and the belief that tax collections will continue to exceed projections.
And with the exception of one or two senators, elected officials have been quiet and there hasn’t been a public discussion on what the government of Guam needs to do if the federal bailout falls short of what’s needed – if it happen at all.
They’re elected to consider every possibility and prepare our community accordingly, making hard decisions if needed. We hope they live up to that expectation.