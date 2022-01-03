In 2022, utilities customers deserve more

BILL: Yigo resident Stella Beloy, 85, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, shows the $36,509.81 water bill she received from the Guam Waterworks Authority. She used to receive a bill of about $28 to $29 a month for water, but this suddenly spiked starting in December 2020, leaving her with $10,000-plus monthly water bills. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post