In 2022, utilities customers deserve more

Paying for electricity and water services can be a strain on someone’s paycheck in the best of economic times.
Now heading into a third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope the Guam Power and Waterworks authorities can do a better job of making sure ratepayers aren’t being unnecessarily burdened with bills charging them for utilities they didn’t use.
By now, many of our readers know the story of 85-year-old Stella Beloy, an elderly woman whose single-faucet, wood-and-tin home was the subject of an accumulated $36,509.81 water bill.
Monthly charges, despite using only one outdoor faucet for all of her water needs, skyrocketed to more than $10,000.
Since then, Beloy’s monthly bills have returned to their normal range, around $28 or $29, with a few exceptions.
GWA’s response to this situation, which is hardly an unheard-of experience for waterworks customers, leaves a lot to be desired.
Miguel Bordallo, the utility’s general manager, has said any leaks on private property are outside the purview of government crews, who would not be allowed to check if that was the cause of the higher bill or make any repairs to pipes not on government land.
What GWA did for Beloy was to test her meter and investigate her billing. The agency told The Guam Daily Post the meter was subjected to three “water flow tests,” and passed them all.
Bordallo also said data logs “confirmed” the billing was accurate and that “leak alerts” were provided to Beloy with each bill.
Another inspection is now underway, but, without any official findings, Bordallo said, Beloy is not eligible to have her account credited, or any charges waived.
It’s puzzling that GWA, at this point, won’t take responsibility for what’s happened, particularly when considering a few key points:
• The “confirmed” data logs showed water usage of 1,000 gallons per hour, roughly equal to a standard hose being left open.
• Beloy, who forgoes showers on some days in order to lower her water use, surely would have noticed 24,000 gallons of water flowing unchecked every day.
• A certified plumber noted no leaks on her property following the publication of the first story in the Post about Beloy’s billing issue.
• Without her doing any work to make repairs, her bill fell back down to reflect her normal usage.
Blaming an elderly woman for the mysterious high billing also is confusing, given GWA’s history with faulty meters.
In 2011, the utility decided to replace its water meters throughout the island, as a way to prevent unpopular backbilling, which stemmed from customers being charged retroactively in order to recover costs from faulty meters.
But by 2016, GWA found itself suing the manufacturer of the replacement meters, alleging it lost millions of dollars in income because its contractor provided tens of thousands of defective meters.
If meters have been unreliable in the past, even after a top-to-bottom effort to make them accurate failed, is it unreasonable to suspect GWA infrastructure, and not an elderly woman, caused this billing nightmare?
Unfortunately, one of the consequences of the ongoing pandemic was a shift for our utilities to focus on lost revenue due to its customers’ earnings being lost, and on major capital improvement projects like building new power and wastewater plants.
With 2022 upon us, during which we will see an election for members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, we hope the focus can be put back onto customer service, specifically to make sure everyone is billed fairly.
Not every customer with a questionable bill will get the attention of a good Samaritan, their mayor or our public utilities.
But every ratepayer being asked to fork over thousands of dollars above their normal monthly usage should be confident they won’t be forced to pay for mistakes that aren’t theirs – and they shouldn’t have to run to the media in order to have their case handled respectfully and sensitively.