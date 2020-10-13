In a cash crunch, revisit why we have 19 mayors and how they spend public funds

Guam's mayors are feeling the pinch of budget cuts. The upside is some mayors are recognizing they are no longer operating under the belief taxpayers will continue to fund most everything they ask for.
The mayors' council requested a $12.18 million budget for 2021, and ended up getting a $9.27 million appropriation for Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021. But even the latter figure is not certain because the government of Guam doesn't have a guarantee it will continue to operate on a nearly billion-dollar budget while the economy continues to struggle without tourist arrivals from our main markets and while small to large businesses continue to see sales plummet.
As an example of cost-cutting, Mayors Council Executive Director Angel Sablan asked mayors to reduce power and water use, and to reconsider the use of government funds for humanitarian aid.
"Every office should consider using their non-appropriated funds for this purpose," he said. "There's no requirement that you need to give $500 or $300. You can give $100 or $50."
Mayors function like grandparents in their village, doling out financial assistance using public money at their discretion on who gets it or doesn't – for constituents in dire straits. The Legislature should put a stop to this practice. Without proper legislative authorization, this practice leads to the potential misuse of these funds for the political advantage of the incumbents and the gubernatorial administration or candidate they support.
Mayors will also now be hard-pressed to provide the usual services they do such as bush cutting and functioning like Parks and Recreation, Department of Agriculture and Guam EPA in their respective jurisdictions as they clean up illegally dumped, trash, abandoned vehicles and maintain parks and other public facilities. They also do much to help Guam Department of Education with mowing school lawns and such, and are often responsible for cutting the grass near roadsides.
The money they would normally get from hotel tax collections also will be significantly decreased. They are expected to get a 35% cut in islandwide village beautification project funds this budget year.
These upcoming struggles will be more difficult to barrel through for the villages that have the largest populations such as Dededo, Yigo, Tamuning-Tumon and to some extent Barrigada and Mangilao.
Streamlining and other cost-cutting options
When financial struggles become more challenging, the Legislature and the executive branch should revisit the mayors' budgets. Shift the bulk of that $9 million toward the five largest villages. Consolidate the budgets and functions of some of the smaller villages.
This also leads to a longstanding problem that the next set of senators should confront. Guam does not need 19 mayors. With the exception of the five largest villages, vice mayors are not needed for the rest of the smaller villages that will survive the hoped-for streamlining.
Mayors with the largest populations and with massive problems with illegal trash dumping, with huge areas to cover for village maintenance, should be allowed to use more prison labor.
Drug convicts and drunk drivers often get "community service" as part of their prison sentences. This is a labor resource that mayors should be able to tap more into.
Prison labor can also be trained to provide basic handyman skills to help the mayors assist constituents that are not necessarily homeless but are living in substandard housing - under tarps and patched up wood-and-tin structures -exposing children, the frail and the manamko' in these households to the elements, and mosquito-borne diseases.
The mayors of major villages can use all the help they can get. And we support them and hope they get the help they need.
For the smaller villages, it's time for the mayors to face reality. Consolidate and work with your neighbor villages. Chalan Pago-Ordot, Agana Heights, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, and Hagåtña will do fine with just one mayor, one budget, and a consolidated staff and office.
Asan, Piti, Agat and Santa Rita should be fine with just one mayor. Southern villages from Yona to Talofofo to Inarajan and Merizo will be fine with just one mayor.
We've suggested this before and it fell on deaf ears. But as the availability of money gets tighter, not having enough funding for 19 mayors and vice mayors will soon be a reality that senators and the governor's office can no longer ignore.