In the current silence, we look forward to discussions on tightening GovGuam's belt

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in response to questions regarding the Guam Chamber of Commerce’s call to reduce government spending, said there’s no plan to adjust the current year’s budget in spite of a $47.5 million shortfall in revenue collections.
“I’ve also been tracking the expenditures and to date ... our expenses are way below what we had budgeted,” the governor stated. “I expect by the end of the fiscal year we’ll have a decrease in expenditure in the moneys earmarked. And that’s just because our people are frugal.”
She added that her administration will submit a "revised 2021 budget to reflect the decrease in revenues (and) in that budget we’ll see some of the decrease in appropriations and funding for some of the agencies.”
The government’s latest Consolidated Revenue/Expenditure Report for May noted the revenue shortfall, which equates to an approximately 8.5% difference between what was expected to be collected against what was actually collected in the first eight months of fiscal 2020.
Guam law calls for a fiscal realignment plan if revenue collections fall below 3% of projections – and if you’re looking at the last few months with its 8% shortfall, you’d assume we’ve exceeded that point.
However, the Leon Guerrero administration has said it’s also projecting an increase in revenues. They’re hoping collections this month, which was the deadline to pay taxes, will bolster revenues enough to reduce the 8% shortfall – $47.5 million – to a 1% shortfall – $8.2 million.
Guam law notes that if the directors of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, Department of Administration and Department of Revenue and Taxation determine projected fiscal year revenues, based on actual revenues collected, are at least 3% less than revenue projections adopted by the annual budget act, the governor of Guam is mandated to submit to the speaker of the Guam Legislature a fiscal realignment plan that is to address the revenue disparity. The plan may include, but is not limited to, cost-containment and austerity measures, governmental reorganization plans and other such actions.
In the previous administration, when a shortfall was anticipated because of the federal tax cuts, the administration worked on a revised budget plan – and even then, the Legislature clamored and rang the alarm, insisting the administration’s fiscal realignment plan wasn’t enough. There were discussions that lasted weeks and months between the administration and the Legislature on the current and following fiscal year budgets.
The discussions ensured action would be taken to tighten GovGuam’s belt and reduce overall spending.
There’s been a silence, however, from the majority of lawmakers in this Legislature and during this current pandemic, which has shut down the economy for months.
The silence is baffling. The silence also ensures there’s no discussion and no checks and balances in terms of the Legislature, which is supposed to be in charge of the government’s budget, doing its job.
During the previous administration, there was an anticipated shortfall and the budget was realigned to address that concern, just in case the projections became a reality.
In this case, we have an actual shortfall, and the hope is we get more moneys soon enough to boost government revenues to support government personnel costs, rent, utilities, tax refunds and other obligations. But there doesn’t seem to be a plan in case that doesn’t become a reality.
The only voices we’ve heard are the voices of a couple of senators, the business community, and individuals who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic wondering how the government is going to help them.
We are taking to heart the governor’s comments Tuesday that they’re updating the upcoming fiscal year’s budget in anticipation of continued reduced revenues. That’s a discussion to look forward to, particularly for those calling for financial accountability from their government.
Hopefully, all of our elected and other government officials will participate in that discussion and generate ideas that will lift the island and its economy through what we all anticipate will be a very steep road to recovery.