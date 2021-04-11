As the school year begins to taper to a close and Guam Department of Education officials look forward to the next year, it’s imperative that they create a plan to help all students prepare to be successful after high school.
The island’s approximately 30,000 public school students, of whom about 2,000 are high school seniors, have lost out on instructional time and the education that would have come with a regular school year. But this hasn’t been a regular year.
Since March 2020, some students went from either doing online or hard copy school work to a one-day-a-week of classes on campus. Either way, the amount of time students spend with their teachers falls far short of what educators have said is necessary for students to learn the skills they need.
It’s unclear what, if anything, can be done to help those 2,000 seniors who soon will hopefully be attending college or joining the work force. Hopefully, this past year has taught them grit and resilience in the face of life’s challenges. We wish this year’s seniors all the luck in the world.
Looking forward to next school year, it’s good to hear that GDOE is working towards creating an as-normal-as-possible classroom experience for students.
That may be difficult, however, with public health restrictions. When schools were first allowed to resume face-to-face instruction in January, desks had to be six feet apart from each other. That has been reduced to three feet. However, any teacher, parent, GDOE administrator, knows that the restriction will still have an impact on how many students can sit in a classroom.
And in Guam’s public schools, there have been instances where you have 30 students in a classroom.
In short, the restrictions could mean a need for more teachers and more classrooms.
GDOE is working to make sure students next year have all the help they need, from providing Eskuelan Puenge to high school students and after-school programs for those in elementary and middle school. They’re also procuring enough instructional material and in-school laptops for all students, as well as creating assessments that will help teachers start a new academic year understanding the needs of the students who’ve not had five-days-a-week of school since March 2020.
It’s particularly important that elected officials provide our school system with the support to do that. And with the amount of money that Guam is getting in federal aid, there really shouldn’t be any excuse.
There’s been a lot of focus and attention, and rightfully so, on rebooting the island’s economy. But there also has to be attention and care given to our children’s education. These are the employees and entrepreneurs of tomorrow - and their education is the foundation for a stronger economy in just a few short years.
There’s so much money and discussion being focused on the economy, we can’t forget that our children’s education is a smart investment in their future and the future of our island.