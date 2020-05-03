In these difficult times, we can find strength within us and among us

Archbishop Michael Byrnes held Mass on Saturday to help the faithful nourish their spiritual soul and find strength in the midst of a trying time for our community where many people are losing hope and falling deeper into poverty.
He announced the Catholic church will hold Mass in parking lots, taking into consideration the government's social distancing policies which means people should be at least 6 feet apart. And face masks should also be worn.
The news was welcome to many in our community as it also signals that we are taking the path to normalcy or what could very well be a new normal.
Other segments of the community have announced that they’re resuming operations, although they've made adjustments to align with public safety guidelines. Many businesses, churches, schools, government entities, civic organizations and families now realize they must make changes and adapt to what will likely be a new way of living on Guam.
We understand that the idea of reopening businesses and our island economy and community in general will come with apprehensions and won’t be easy.
The thought of going back to work or reopening businesses is a welcome relief but also presents a worrisome thought. What if our workplaces will never be able to recover from the decrease in business activity?
What if the second of only two main pillars of our economy – tourism – will take much longer than a few months to bounce back?
What if the jobs we held will no longer be sustained and some of us will be let go? What if we can no longer sustain our students' needs to stay in the school we think is better for them?
What if the hundreds of millions of federal dollars our local government counts on – every year – to feed low-income households, pay for the public education of our students, provide housing and rent to many and pay for the care of our senior citizens and preschool children, protect our environment and help small businesses thrive will drastically get cut and we wouldn't see the services we've relied heavily on as a community?
It's OK to worry. And it's OK to share our worries with our elected officials, our spiritual leaders and our friends and family and support systems in our community.
Opening up our concerns will help us collectively approach problems with ideas on how to approach our challenges moving forward.
The archdiocese's creative approaches to continue to be of service to the faithful is one way of helping our community and our fellow residents who are going through hardships find the strength and clarity of purpose. We hope other faiths are helping their members find strength as well.
Besides the leadership we hope will emerge from some of our elected officials, our community can also look to our spiritual leaders and community role models for us to move together – forward.
Let's raise each other up. Let's extend a hand if we see someone falling. We can rise to this COVID-19 challenge if we have each other's back.