There is no denying that our COVID-19 spread has turned for the worse in recent days after an initial lull.
There were 26 new cases in a span of less than 24 hours as confirmed on Thursday. Over the past few days, prior to the 26 cases, we saw nearly a dozen new COVID cases almost every day.
The governor and lieutenant governor both have fallen ill to COVID-19, although they've said their sickness is moderate.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has assured us she is recovering and has been able to continue working remotely while in isolation at home.
Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio also has told us he's doing well and will continue to stay in isolation pending clearance from his health care provider.
"We must practice caution. Wear your face mask around those outside of your household. Practice good hygiene. Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet," Tenorio stated after announcing Wednesday night that he, too, has been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
"The best course of action is to act as if you are infected with the virus," Tenorio added.
As COVID-19 infection or exposure has spread, the Guam Legislature, governor's office and A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority main offices were closed Thursday.
Today, the government of Guam is expected to announce that the island will return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.
This means face-to-face learning in classrooms will not be allowed, and government and businesses will be limited in their operations to what are considered essential services.
This means stores selling groceries can stay open, but retailers that are not in the business of selling essential items might have to close again.
Without a doubt, our economy will further be dragged down by the safety measures that must be in place to protect our families, schoolchildren, neighbors and the rest of the island community.
We can only hope the spread will be contained.
We can work together to curb the spread by taking personal responsibility seriously. Let's not go out when it's unnecessary. If we have errands to do, we must wear masks. We must wash our hands. We must limit our close contact to only our household.
If we hold jobs that are essential, we must have adequate personal protective gear such as masks and gloves and even face shields – if called for – while at work.
We are facing another tough time.
But we, as an island community, have proven our resilience in wars and in natural disasters.
As long as we help each other and keep safety precautions to a new, heightened level, it will be just a matter of time before things get better.
We will do the best we can to shield ourselves and our loved ones from this pandemic. If all of us do our part, we can achieve a much better outcome.