Inconsistent information just creates confusion

Over the past week, about a dozen businesses announced they had to close their doors or take other precautionary measures after an employee or client tested positive for COVID-19.
Thank you, by the way, to those business leaders who chose to be up front about what’s going on with their businesses and for caring about the health of their workers and the community.
The government, with regard to sharing the names of businesses or areas where people may have contracted the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has been a bit more wishy-washy. They started out sharing the list of businesses that people who tested positive had visited and even the flight numbers on which COVID-19 infected passengers had arrived. The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services said they wanted to hear from people who had been on those flights or visited those establishments, as part of their contact tracing.
Then they stopped sharing that information, saying they needed to protect the privacy rights of the establishments but that workers would ensure anyone who visited the establishments was contacted to ensure there was no spread.
Then, weeks later, when a group of military personnel came to Guam and disobeyed their orders to travel only between work and their hotel, officials released a list of restaurants, stores and bars where the service members visited. And they added the dates of the visits, and again asked the community to let them know if they’d visited those establishments on those dates.
And now, with more than 50 new cases confirmed in the past week, there’s very little information on where these folks visited or what flights they flew in on.
The lack of transparency is frustrating for those who want to ensure they have the information they need to protect themselves and their families — and it’s very confusing.
At a time when there is a lack of manpower to do both contact tracing and community testing, sharing information with the public - so the public can contact Public Health if they’ve been to the same places as the most recent COVID-19 cases - seems like common sense.
In addition, it would help us all, as residents, as parents, as children of the island’s manåmko’ to determine where and who and how we should go shopping, eating at restaurants or doing anything else as a family.
Additionally, in light of schools opening soon, parents can use this information to determine if they want their children to learn at home or at school campuses; or even if they would rather drive their child to school or rely on the public school buses.
Yes, the governor and other elected officials are right, this is a pandemic, this is new, we’ve never gone through it before.
But because it’s new and we’ve never had to go through it before, doesn’t it make sense to share information in a timely fashion with the community?