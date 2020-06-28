Increase in positive cases should serve as warning to take precautions

In light of the increase in Guam’s COVID-19 numbers, the governor has decided to hold off on reopening the island’s tourism industry, which was supposed to happen July 1.
Some may criticize the delay in reopening the tourism industry – the island’s economic engine – because of the economic impact. No tourists means no business, and that means no jobs. Others praise the decision because it provides the government time to determine what happened and to see if our island can avoid another increase in COVID-19 illnesses.
NBC News has reported that Guam now tops the states and territories in the highest rate of increase over a one-week period – with a 438% increase in COVID-19 cases over one week.
The governor noted that this week alone, the Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 1,707 individuals and, in conjunction with military health officials, confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19, which results in a 2.75% positivity rate.
“This increase was to be expected because we increased our testing capacity,” she stated during her Saturday press conference. “In total, we tested 12,147 individuals, which translates to 7.4% of Guam’s population, which places us ahead of states and territories like Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
• June 26: 3 positives out of 361 tested
• June 25: 14 out of 309
• June 24: 6 out of 319
• June 23: 1 out of 198
• June 22: 2 out of 103
• June 20: 22 (Note: There were 2 local tests conducted and neither were positive. The 22 positive results were reported by military officials though they didn’t reveal how many were tested).
• June 19: 7 out of 273
• June 18: 5 out of 320
• June 17: 2 out of 94
• June 16: 1 out of 223
• June 15: 0 out of 44
• June 13: 1 out of 15
• June 12: 2 out of 93
• June 11: 1 out of 6
• June 10: 2 out of 198
• June 9: 1 out of 171
• June 8: 0 out of 65
• June 6: 0 out of 89
• June 5: 0 out of 250
• June 4: 1 out of 147
• June 3: 1 out of 247
• June 2: 2 out of 29
• June 1: 2 out of 27
The increase in positive numbers is a reminder of the fine balance the government needs – between managing mass testing and other resources, and lifting restrictions to move our island forward – as it navigates the pandemic that has caused a public health and economic emergency.
Many of the island’s businesses have reopened. However, in light of these increased numbers, we urge everyone to take precautionary measures if they do venture out into public places and restaurants – wear a mask, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer; if you're not feeling well, get tested and stay home.