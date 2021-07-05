Independence Day should inspire us to aspire to more

There’s an irony about celebrating the Fourth of July on Guam.
Independence Day is America’s yearly reminder of the hard-won freedoms it earned by declaring itself free from British colonial rule. Ordinary people became “Founding Fathers” by demanding they no longer be subjects of a government, but citizens from a government.
It took years of blood, sweat and tears before this task was finished. Formal declarations were signed. Private property was destroyed in protest. And ultimately, war was waged before peace was declared and British troops were evacuated.
Those who led the charge are hailed as revolutionaries. The freedoms they fought for are cemented as unalienable rights for all humankind.
We hope those who feel patriotism about the spirit of Independence Day keep an open mind about the plights of others, perhaps even when thinking about Guam’s current political status.
Local residents highlighting, protesting and fighting the same injustices faced by America’s founders are devalued and decried – by our own people.
While there are stark differences in the way the U.S. federal government treats its colonies today and how the country was treated by Great Britain, colonization isn’t an injustice weighed by a scale. Our island isn’t free – not in the true sense of the word. That’s just as wrong as it was when the United States wasn’t free.
Our participation in government is limited, not full. Our rights are dictated, not absolute. Our needs and wants are subservient, not equal. And that is wrong.
And if it was right for America to shake off the bonds of oppression, then it was right for the Philippines to do so, for Micronesian nations to do so, and for Guam to do the same.
To be clear, statehood for our island, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico would be considered gaining the freedom we should be seeking. Statehood can be thought of as an independence of sorts from colonialism. As a full part of the United States, island residents would be just as American as the founders of the nation.
But this season of celebration, marked by Independence Day and Liberation Day can be an opportunity for us all to aspire for something uniquely of Guam’s people, by Guam’s people and for Guam’s people.
We can be inspired by those among us who are thinking like a nation’s founder or who are working to implement revolutionary ideas. We can support the leaders who have the courage to believe our island is destined for so much more than we have today.
A revolutionary himself, Philippine President Manuel Quezon made headlines around the world by proclaiming: “I would rather have a government run like hell by Filipinos than a government run like heaven by Americans.”
As he explained in a 1939 speech on civil liberties, the statement isn’t about predicting the worst in self-government, but rather a belief that no government run by a foreign power “can ever be a government run like heaven.”
That’s the spirit of America’s Independence Day, too: that people deserve to be citizens, not subjects.
Guam and our fellow territories deserve the same.