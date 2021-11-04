The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the green light for vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19.
Now it’s up to Guam’s Department of Public Health and Social Services to share their plan for rolling out the vaccination for our kids in an organized fashion.
DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera has said that with much of the infrastructure already in place - in terms of community COVID-19 vaccination clinics and even immunization clinics held at schools for various vaccines - all that was needed was the go-ahead, the vaccines themselves and parents’ approval.
DPHSS ordered about 7,500 doses last week and they’re expected to arrive within the next few days. She added that a campaign has already begun to help children be more aware of what the vaccine is about and hopefully convince parents of the vaccine’s safety.
DPHSS officials have noted that more children are catching the virus now than last year - a situation attributed to the delta variant. The good news so far has been that kids who catch the virus don’t suffer too many symptoms. Even those kids who’ve been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, for the most part, have received treatment and gone home.
Nevertheless, health officials say the vaccine will improve their chances of fighting off the virus and keeping them out of the hospital.
Dr. Michael Um, a local pediatrician, has joined the education campaign in the hope of convincing more parents to have their children vaccinated. In a video released by the governor’s office this week, Um narrates a cartoon with green SARS-CoV-2 virus cells being fought off by an immune system strengthened by the vaccine.
“When germs enter our body, our bodies see germs as the bad guy and makes antibodies that fight the germs to keep us healthy. The coronavirus vaccine helps your body make antibodies by giving instructions to your immune system on how to recognize and fight the germ,” he says.
“Just like other shots your arm might be a little sore or you might feel a little tired the next day. But once you get the vaccine, the chances of getting the real germs is lower and your chances of getting sick and going to the hospital is much, much lower. It’s something you can do to keep yourself, your family, and your friends healthy.”
He ends the video encouraging the kids to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing their hands.
A CDC press release noted that distribution of pediatric vaccinations across the country started this week, with plans to scale up to full capacity starting the week of Nov. 8. Vaccines will be available at thousands of pediatric health care providers' offices, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers and more.
“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky.
“We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”
Many parents have concerns about the vaccine and it's uncertain how many parents will get their children, ages 5-11, vaccinated. And DPHSS will likely have to beef up its campaign.
They’re already having a hard time convincing some adults to get their booster shots.
More information has to be sent out to parents and that will require they work closer with the public and private school systems to ensure parental buy-in. And they can’t expect the school systems to take on that task alone - as they’re busy addressing the educational crisis caused by the pandemic.
Hopefully, we’ll see more information and more multi-agency work being done so we can, as DPHSS’ Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero pointed out last month, avoid the fiasco, confusion and long lines found at the temporary clinic at Okkodo High School last December when the vaccines were first rolled out.