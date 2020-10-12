Information is key to stopping COVID, DPHSS needs to share names of establishments

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is still not disclosing the names of establishments where COVID-19 clusters are found.
And the response as to why they can’t provide the public with this information is baffling.
On Oct. 1, Sen. Therese Terlaje asked for a copy of the opinion from the Office of the Attorney General of Guam provided to Public Health on the agency's question as to whether it can disclose the names of establishments where people test positive.
Acting Director Art San Agustin, after clarifying that it was guidance and not an opinion, responded: “The main guidance that we further received is that if we were to release it, then we would no longer be able to maintain client-attorney privilege. Having a work in progress in terms of identifying establishments by name or by clusters or by categories, we thought that at this time it would not be advantageous to release the guidance we received (from) the AG until we come up with our own in-house criteria that will then lay out when exactly do we identify the establishments … Or do we only do it when it’s difficult to do the contact tracing?”
Eight months into the pandemic, public health is still asking for more time to get its process together before information can be released.
Sen. Terlaje then asked: “Is it your understanding that DPHSS is prohibited from releasing certain types of information?”
“You can’t release names out just for the sake of doing that. You would need a work purpose and function,” San Agustin responded.
The purpose behind disclosing information is to help Guamanians make the best decisions to protect themselves, their families and our community.
Information is the most effective tool we have against COVID-19 and a return to some semblance of a life-work balance.
When residents are informed of places that are potential hot spots:
• They can take immediate action to isolate themselves if they were at that location and contact Public Health to say they may have been exposed and get tested at the proper time to ensure they are safe and aren’t spreading the virus.
• Residents know to stay away from that area until the all-clear is given because it has been cleaned and employees have been cleared.
It also helps to lift the stigma associated with COVID-19, which would be a huge step forward in normalizing the safety measures needed to move toward any sense of normalcy.
Various government agencies, businesses and the Archdiocese of Agana have taken it upon themselves to inform the public that they need to close for a night or day to clean and test employees when an employee is confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.
We want to say thank you to those offices, organizations and businesses that have taken their responsibilities as corporate citizens of this community to heart and announced their closures as well as taking safety measures.
Many residents feel comfortable knowing the establishments they are patronizing are clean and safe, and that they’re vigilant about maintaining that safety for their teams and their customers.
This is the level of responsibility that Dr. Hoa Nguyen said the physicians advisory group has been calling for.
He said corporate citizens should work with DPHSS and disclose to the public if they have people who are COVID-positive. But he also noted Public Health's responsibility.
“And failure to disclose that information to the public should compel DPHSS to exercise their authority to shut down an establishment,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen said targeted closure is a smarter alternative to shutting down the entire economy.
And it makes sense. If an establishment isn't following the rules, then it shouldn’t be allowed to open. Establishments should be held accountable when they fail to follow the rules. A full-scale lockdown punishes everyone - including those who have been following the rules and haven't had any cases of COVID-19.
On Oct. 1, San Agustin alluded to Public Health sharing information but came short of saying the agency would share information and, if needed, take action.
“So if the establishment is cooperative, the question is, is naming the establishment critical to the investigation,” San Austin said. “Our thought on that at this point is more about the establishment being cooperative and if the establishment is not cooperative then the department has the option to name that establishment in the interest of public health for case investigation and contact tracing.”
We're at the point now where the novel coronavirus is here. According to the latest DPHSS report, 877 of Guam's COVID-19 cases were transmitted in the household, 694 were community transmissions, and 261 people caught the virus in their workplace.
Dr. Nguyen and the advisory group he leads have provided sound advice in calling for transparency from DPHSS and all public and private establishments. Providing Guamanians with information will not only help slow the spread of COVID-19, it may also save lives.