In the states, the U.S. Department of Justice has filed criminal cases against people who misused funds the federal government gave to help pay for payroll during this pandemic.
Under the Payroll Protection Program, employers were able to receive free money from the federal government – through banks – so they could continue keeping employees paid, even when revenues were not coming in. Under federal law, the employers can use PPP money to pay for payroll for up to 24 weeks or through Dec. 31.
On Guam, more than 2,000 employers received more than $200 million in PPP money so their employees will not be left to fend for themselves financially in this pandemic. A federal government list identified 296 Guam small businesses that received funds ranging from $150,000 to more than $2 million each business. The Guam Daily Post has provided a list of the top PPP recipients on Guam at this URL: https://www.postguam.com/business/local/sba-lists-296-guam-businesses-that-received-federal-aid/article_c6136092-c1ad-11ea-8a0d-035ae34f3c63.html
Businesses can also use PPP funds for interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.
However, as some stateside cases show, there have been abuses on the use of PPP funds. Instead of using the money to help pay for the payroll of employees throughout this pandemic, some employers have used the money from Uncle Sam for things like buying personal vehicles, paying for home renovations, trips and other personal expenditures.
The feds have indicted certain business owners for making numerous false and misleading statements about payroll expenses, according to the Justice Department.
The FBI and the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of the Inspector General investigate these cases and would like to receive information about potential misuse and fraud involving PPP Funds.
Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.