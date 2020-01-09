In 2017, the Mandaña Drug Task Force busted a smuggling ring that supplied prisoners with drugs. In it for money, the conspirators defeated the point of putting drug convicts behind bars and away from drugs.
It wasn’t really a surprise that the conspiracy involved convicts running a drug-smuggling ring from within prison. Plenty of hard-core criminals run their illegal businesses from behind bars, even from within a maximum-security prison.
What was surprising was the number of prison officials and guards who joined in the drug smuggling.
Government of Guam personnel involved in the conspiracy – including former DOC Internal Affairs head Lt. Jeffrey Limo and several former prison guards – cut plea deals that spared them or will spare them from serving time in prison. Former DOC guards Frankie Rosalin, Gerry Hocog , Edward Crisostomo and Fermin Maratita also cut deals and got no time behind bars.
Only on Guam
Limo had one of the better deals. After he was arrested, he was only detained in an office at DOC. He hasn’t been behind bars since, and will never be in this case under his plea deal. He’s even pursuing an appeal with the Guam Civil Service Commission to get his job back.
The phrase “only on Guam,” often used to express frustration over the seemingly ludicrous justice system on the island, definitely applies here.
Many Guam residents are disappointed, even outraged, that these DOC officers have essentially been allowed to walk free. Some might say certain convicted guards did get home confinement, but who are we kidding? Home detention on Guam isn’t really punishment enough.
The Mandaña Drug Task Force’s efforts and the many hours spent by the prosecutors and the Judiciary of Guam have now gone – almost completely – down the drain.
Prison officers and guards are the ‘most culpable’
The AG’s office in a recent comment to The Guam Daily Post tried to rationalize the light treatment of the DOC officers and guards by saying the AG’s office went after the people who were “most culpable” or the so-called kingpins.
We disagree.
The biggest culpability in the drug-smuggling ring at the prison had to be with the prison officers and guards who – instead of doing their jobs – used their positions of authority to support or conspire with the criminals.
These convicted prison officers and guards had the choice to do their jobs and stop the drug smuggling. Instead, they took bribes of cash or drugs or both and joined the conspiracy.
No sense of what their job actually is
For one of the prison guards, Edward Crisostomo, at his sentencing, to say, "I can't hang out at the crack house and expect to stay clean. It doesn't work that way," speaks of how some of those in public service completely miss the point of the jobs that we, the people of Guam, are paying them to do.
Eventually, it was up to the court to accept or reject their plea deals.
In this case, both the prosecution and the courts failed to keep the bigger picture in mind.
And the community lost.
There will be more Jeff Limos in GovGuam who will be tempted to participate in corruption. And when they get caught they will have the playbook of the DOC officers to copy.
Blueprint for corrupt public servants
When caught: Plead innocence; drag out the court process until an overwhelmed pool of prosecutors gets worn out enough to agree to terms favorable to the defendant; pitch a life of remorse and regret to the court and, before you know it, you’re free. Oh, and while you’re at it, try to get your job back, and possibly back pay if you managed to get off with a misdemeanor.
If we are ever going to see a safer, less drug-plagued Guam, our courts and our prosecutors really need to think about their roles in our community and the gravity of convicts’ actions.
Otherwise, there’s no point in supporting the police with additional resources to do good police work to catch the bad guys who will only get slaps on the wrist in court anyway.
Why was Mandaña disbanded?
And what has happened to the once-active Mandaña Drug Task Force?
It was disbanded when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Joshua Tenorio took over.
So, while there’s talk among public officials of making public safety a priority in what they do, look closer.
Do their words match their actions?
We, voters and taxpayers, get to decide.