Gambling is forbidden on Guam, according to local law.
Our community has been divided over legitimizing gambling, and some have argued it's not anyone's business to judge another if they want to squander their cash and, for parents, deprive their children of their needs when money is flushed away by betting the family purse. But morality aside, it is the law on the island.
We have had referendums on the issue, and a majority of voters have turned down the idea of legitimizing casino gambling.
A subsection of Title 9 in Guam Code Annotated states, in part, that a person commits a misdemeanor when they make or accept a wager involving money or anything of monetary value upon the result of any game or contest. It is also illegal for a middleman to hold "any money or anything of monetary value which he knows has been wagered,” according to that same law.
So when the issue became public that certain law enforcement personnel allegedly gambled using an online poker site – some of them at their worksites or during work time – and that they allegedly gambled with other government agency personnel as well, the issue was elevated to a different level.
If law enforcement personnel cannot be trusted to follow the law, how can they be expected to police or even expect everyone else to follow Guam laws?
Details on gambling among law enforcement have emerged thanks in part to the proactive move of Guam Power Authority's management, which conducted an internal investigation and then released the result of its inquiry when The Guam Daily Post asked for it.
In the GPA internal investigation, several employees admitted they participated in online poker gambling while at their worksite, and said they only did so during their breaks and during their lunchtime.
In the same investigation, it was found that seven employees were engaged in online gambling after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In GPA's internal inquiry, eight of 11 interviewed said they were aware gambling is illegal and also a violation of GPA’s personnel rules and regulations.
GPA's personnel rules say the first offense results in "written instruction and cautioning."
The second offense results in either suspension from the job or dismissal.
In the case of an Airport Police officer, who allegedly promoted online poker gambling on the job, the act has cost him his employment. The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority's management served a final notice of adverse action to Jericho Santos on Dec. 31, 2020. He is appealing before the Civil Service Commission to get his job back.
In the GPA internal investigation, one of the employees said he gambled on his personal time and was invited by a police officer, according to the internal report.
"He was aware that police, marshals and firefighters were involved, so he didn’t think it was illegal," the GPA internal investigation's report adds. The employee who was recruited to gamble, supposedly by a police officer, told GPA management he started playing in July 2020 and quit in October after having found out that gambling is illegal, according to the report.
There's a lot to unpack on the issue of law enforcers participating in activities that Guam law forbids.
We can only hope GPA's transparency will serve as a model for law enforcement agencies to follow.
Written reprimands, job suspensions or employment terminations that management decides on, as punishment at the agency level, are separate and apart from the issue of what's going to be done to hold those who violated the law accountable.
The decision on whether to file a criminal case belongs to the Office of the Attorney General.
We have confirmed the AG's office is aware and investigating law enforcement personnel's alleged illegal gambling activities.
We hope to see a thorough investigation and for the AG's office to share with the public detailed information on the outcome.