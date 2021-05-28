Someone or some people recently ripped several sets of accordion typhoon shutters from the new structure in Barrigada Heights that just had a ribbon-cutting in preparation for it to begin housing foster children in a group setting. The home was not yet in use so no child was in harm's way during the theft.
Still, the theft took a great deal of effort since shutters normally get drilled into a concrete wall using heavy-duty screws and power tools.
It was a brazen act of thievery for sure, one that required some premeditation.
It's not the first time someone on Guam lost a set of typhoon shutters from an entire home's or building's windows to thieves. Shutters can cost a few thousand dollars to install in a home, more in a bigger structure, so the cost of the loss and replacement can really hurt the property owner's pockets.
And the cost can ripple through the cost of a home or building's storm insurance coverage, not to mention the risk of not having typhoon shutters when a storm brings devastating winds and rain.
The other aspect of how brazen it is to steal someone's typhoon shutters is the fact that the island is pretty small.
Surely someone would suspect if a person or group of people shows up peddling typhoon shutters in a neighborhood or to a scrapyard.
The fact that the theft of typhoon shutters is a recurring incident shows there is a market for it. It shows there are people who are willing to buy items whose origins should raise suspicion.
The theft of typhoon shutters and the willingness of others to receive or buy these items do not make our community look good.
The issue isn't just about the shutters and how they were stolen. It also says a lot about a community that has failed to look out for each other.
It's time we all do our part in speaking up when we see or hear about any type of merchandise being offered or exchanged outside of a setting in which they are normally sold.
We can fight back against the thieves who violate our sense of safety on our property by being alert to what goes on in our neighborhoods and on our streets.
We also hope local authorities will be diligent in following up leads and tracking down the thieves. Police can start at the scrapyard.
These incidents will stop through the collective efforts of our community to be on alert and to say something when we see or hear something that's off.
We have to collectively take a stand. Vigilance is a good start.