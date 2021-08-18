On Saturday morning, two bystanders chose to do the right thing when they saw a boy in distress in Dededo at the corner of Wusstig Road and Chalan Eskuela.
The boy, 13, was barefoot, wearing what appeared to be improvised underwear. He had a rope on his wrist and there were injuries to his wrists and ankles, prosecutors said in court documents.
An adult man would later go after and shove the boy into a vehicle, claiming the boy was simply being disciplined.
The two bystanders had a choice to make at that point. Go about their normal lives that Saturday morning or call the police.
The call to authorities ultimately led to the rescue of the 13-year-old and his older brother, 16.
That call helped police uncover the horrific abuses against the two teen brothers. They'd been tied up for days until they could barely move or breathe, deprived of food, and subjected to other forms of abuse, the prosecution alleged in court documents.
The alleged abuses were in a house that had multiple people living in it, according to police officers quoted in court documents.
Police would later find out the boys had been tied up multiple times over the past several years.
The older boy had a badly infected wound. When gauze was removed, it exposed flesh, bacteria buildup and a smell of decay, according to court documents. Officers and medics observed the older boy had "lacerations to his left and right calves that were deep enough to place an extension cable inside, and bruising to his left eye."
A man and a woman who are known to the boys were arrested and charged, but were later released. David Michael Martinez Quinata, 37, and Sherrie Antoinette Taijeron Nauta, 29, were each released from jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
The defendants, like all defendants who face charges in our court system, are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
But the new and old injuries on the boys and scars that show they've been tied up are not in dispute.
The two boys are now safely in the custody of the government, through Child Protective Services, and hopefully, they'll ultimately be able to find a home that will care for them, give them warmth and make them feel they are loved.
It's going to take a long time for these boys to trust the adults who will be in their lives moving forward. But we hope that the example of the adults who called the police will help them begin to see that not all people inflict harm on children.
We don't know what the circumstances were in the house where the two boys lived, but what we do know is that the phone call that two strangers made, alerting authorities, saved the boys from further harm.
We also have learned that when the boys were much younger, in November 2014, the same man who faces charges in connection with the alleged abuses that were recently discovered was also arrested on suspicion of child abuse against the same children.
In the 2014 case, the suspect was simply given a notice to appear in court by 2017. However, there are no records in the Judiciary of Guam that show the case against Quinata was pursued in court. It never went before a judge.
Seven years ago, there was the possibility that the children could have been taken from an abusive environment. But it didn't happen that way and it took the desperation of a 13-year-old child to run, hoping someone would help.
There is a lot to learn from this, including for the justice system and for neighbors, friends and strangers.
Sometimes it takes a good Samaritan to make that call that can save someone or, in this case, two children.