Some parents or guardians who have spent at least a night staying by the side of a child at the Guam Memorial Hospital's pediatrics unit probably know this from experience: An entire evening can go by without a doctor making the rounds to check hospitalized children.
The absence of a doctor for hours means the nurse or nurses on watch carry that heavy responsibility of watching for any warning signs that warrant a call for rapid intervention by a doctor who is a phone call away.
We know there aren't enough nurses to watch over each child like a hawk when a doctor is nowhere near, but nurses do need to know when to call for a physician to come in, in person.
Tragically, this was not the case during the hospitalization of young Asher Lubofsky, who died on Oct. 31, 2018, at the GMH pediatric unit, about 24 hours after he was brought in. He was only 5.
The death certificate says "generalized viral infection" was the cause of Asher's death.
The U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, in a new investigation report, states GMH failed to provide adequate nursing care for two of 12 patients whose cases the CMS reviewed. Asher is one of the patients whose nursing care fell short, according to the CMS finding.
Asher was admitted to the emergency room at GMH on the morning of Oct. 30, 2018, with complaints of a two-day-long fever and shortness of breath.
The next morning, he was dead.
The CMS investigation outlined, in part, the boy's remaining hours:
• At past 8 p.m. the day the boy was admitted – he was having a hard time breathing. He was placed on oxygen.
• Hours later, at 3 a.m., Asher was restless. He complained of chest and back pain. Coarse breathing continued. So did the chest retractions. He was given Tylenol and an oxygen mist was installed.
• Around 4:30 a.m., the boy was irritable and hallucinating. The fever remained. The doctor was called, and, over the phone, ordered Solu-medrol IV, used for critically ill patients with asthma. Along with Tylenol, these were administered at 5 a.m. Fever, agitation and occasional hallucinations continued.
• The doctor was contacted again, by phone, at about 7 a.m. at which point the boy was no longer responsive. A "code blue," which indicates cardiac or respiratory arrest, had been called. CPR was administered.
• At 7:16 a.m., the boy was pronounced dead.
The nurse on watch, identified only in CMS notes as "Staff 6," acknowledged that Asher's condition kept changing and the boy continued experiencing difficulty breathing through her shift, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. His vital signs were in the abnormal range but she expected him to improve with medication, according to the interview notes. She did not consider calling a nursing supervisor or doctor to evaluate the child's condition, according to the CMS findings.
When the nurse was asked if she knew she could call for urgent assistance prior to Asher being unresponsive and not responding positively to treatment, the nurse indicated, according to the CMS report: "I have taken care of patients who are sicker than Patient 6."
The CMS report further stated the doctor who was on call told CMS the nurse on watch did not communicate the urgency of the symptoms, otherwise he would have come in to assess the patient or call the emergency room doctor to evaluate Asher.
An administrative staffer, identified as Staff 3, also told CMS that a rapid response team is available for the entire hospital and she was not sure why pediatric staff did not call for backup as the boy's condition worsened.
This case has a pending lawsuit that also involves care at a clinic where Asher was brought in prior to his hospitalization.
We will keep our comments only based on issues CMS found in the boy's care at GMH.
In Asher's case, there were shortcomings on the part of the government hospital's actions or lack of them, as the boy's health further deteriorated, as found during the CMS investigation.
The way Asher's care was handled and the lack of a post-death investigation by GMH, which was required for patients who died within 24 hours of admission, are among worrisome signs.
It's true that COVID-19 has given GMH an additional challenge.
But we also need to know that health care shortcomings prior to COVID will not be forgotten.
It's not clear whether any adverse action was taken on the nurse who was on watch during the critical last 12 hours of Asher's life. Lillian Perez-Posadas, who wasn't the GMH administrator at the time of Asher's death, and who currently holds the position, said she couldn't comment on the nurse because of the ongoing lawsuit filed by Asher's family.
How GMH deals with staff failures in a life-or-death situation should be made open to so public will know what, if any, action was done to hold accountable the people who failed Asher.
We do know that eight months after Asher died, GMH implemented a procedural corrective action, called the pediatric emergency warning signs assessment.
"The pediatrics nurses now use (it) whenever they have a pediatric patient in the unit who may be manifesting symptoms that really warrant emergency measures, emergency action," Perez Posadas said on Wednesday.
Doctors are now training pediatric nurses more consistently in recognizing those early symptoms of emergency and taking immediate action, the GMH administrator stated.
The corrective actions should have already been implemented long before any child's death.
We're sorry, to the family of Asher, that it took his death to prompt the implementation of certain basic protocols.
But are these enough?