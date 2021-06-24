It took many years, but GovGuam did a good thing by finally reopening its detoxification unit

Super Typhoon Pongsona in December 2002 caused severe damage to the government of Guam's detoxification unit for people in withdrawal from drugs or alcohol.
On Tuesday, almost two decades later, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center under the leadership of GBHWC Director Therese Arriola held the official opening of the rebuilt unit.
It took 19 years, but it's still a feat. GovGuam has finally gotten its act together by rebuilding and reopening this detoxification unit.
There are questions that linger such as why it took nearly two decades to reopen a unit so crucial to saving lives, while other projects of less importance to the public got underway and completed much quicker. The issue of priorities in GovGuam has been raised over and over again in this section.
For now, at least, we appreciate the milestone and the life-changing, lifesaving chances that reopening this unit can give to addiction-afflicted Guamanians.
Opening the unit was one of the initial mandates tasked to Arriola when she came to lead the agency in 2019, but plans went as far back as 2015, during the prior administration, according to The Guam Daily Post's reporting.
The unit is meant to provide medically monitored treatment to individuals suffering from alcohol and substance use withdrawal, the Post reported.
Several people "are just trying to hold it together until we can get this unit open," said Athena Duenas, the program supervisor at New Beginnings, the drug and alcohol treatment branch at Behavioral Health.
With Guam's pervasive problem with methamphetamine addiction, and the recent resurfacing of cocaine on the streets, this unit offers promise to substance-addicted Guamanians and their families who are committed to reversing the downward spiral that drug addicts and the people they drag along with them go through.
When the unit has gained its foothold and stabilizes, we hope Guam Behavioral Health will also be able to expand its services to Guam residents who need mental health intervention and particularly those who are living on the streets.
The images of our fellow Guamanians roaming the streets aimlessly, gesturing and talking to no one in particular, aren't supposed to be happening in our community that cherishes extended family living and takes pride in taking care of family.
But the mental health problems we see on the streets are real.
We hope Guam Behavioral will get all the support it needs to also address this challenge and help more people in despair.