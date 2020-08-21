It's a give-and-take. As GovGuam imposes restrictions on public movement, it must help us survive, economically

Guam's COVID-19 situation has changed for the worse.
The island's sixth COVID-19 death was a man who was 70 and no longer responsive upon arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning.
Four police officers were confirmed to have COVID over two days.
Seven school teachers have been confirmed to have COVID in seven days recently, and thankfully, this spread occurred as the Guam Department of Education reversed course and put a hold on the reopening of face-to-face classroom learning that was to start on Aug. 17.
Our governor, lieutenant governor, and Sen. Wil Castro, who is the lone Republican running for delegate to Congress, have fallen ill to COVID.
Our active COVID cases have gone well past 200 currently, and that total is something we haven't seen since the pandemic began in March.
Also causing concern is the state of hospitalized patients, based on information from Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMH's administrator.
The government hospital is seeing more people at the prime of their lives, many in their 30s, coming in with COVID at a critical stage of the disease when they could no longer breathe on their own.
"People are coming in with higher critical-care needs … it is a pretty serious situation with these people who are coming in positive … we are seeing more and more individuals in serious condition," Perez-Posadas said.
At the beginning of this restored Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, six days ago, the governor received a lot of criticism for slowing down the momentum that had just started for our business community. Many have just reopened when restrictions were put back in place. Retailers that were considered nonessential were limited to curbside pickup. Restaurants that were starting to resume dining-in service had to return to takeout only – again.
The outrage was a natural reaction, but there were reasons why we are under collective restrictions again.
This COVID has become an economic pain as it is a health crisis for our small community. Tens of thousands of our jobs rely on welcoming more than 1.5 million tourists a year, but this year, it will be a miracle if we see the 400,000 tourist arrivals that were previously estimated as our total by the end of the budget year that starts in October.
Yes, our jobs and our livelihoods are on the line, at least for many of us, especially in the private sector.
But we must prioritize the need to protect our health and our community from further spread of COVID-19.
The governor said if she needs to restore the road checkpoints again, she would do so. If she sees justifications to prolong the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 beyond two weeks, she would order it.
This is a critical moment for our community. To stop the further spread, we have to listen to the governor telling us to stay home if we don't have a critical need to go out and about.
We, as a community, are being tested on our resolve to take personal responsibility for our health and the health of others.
Let's just do what we need to do. Wear masks and wear them properly. Avoid going out until officials say it's OK. Follow the hand washing and social distancing rules by heart.
We'll know when we have done it right by our community when the contagion subsides.
We do ask our local government to continue the community testing. COVID-19 testing isn't within the reach of many island residents' pockets.
As our local government tells us what we need to do, GovGuam must also do its part. GovGuam must continue the free community testing efforts. Continue ways to maximize providing unemployment benefits. Help small businesses more so they will survive and the jobs they support will still be around when our health crisis is past us.
It's a give-and-take.
That's what our community expects of us as individuals and of Guam's elected officials.