It's great that senators, Adelup are working together; please share the plan with the public

“It’s an awakening for me. This is how we should be working together.”
That’s how Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero described a meeting held with 14 senators on Tuesday to discuss priorities for spending roughly $600 million in federal aid anticipated for Guam. At least $553 million is expected to be received in the next few days.
The branches should always be working together, but now more than ever considering we have thousands of people still relying on unemployment assistance. And we’ll likely see the impact of that in coming months, not just in people seeking help from welfare programs, but also with dropping tax collections and government revenues.
Senators, for the most part, agreed with the governor that the meeting went well and they all agreed on the spending priorities for the federal funds.
Of course, it would be nice if taxpayers also had an idea of what the final plan is before the government begins spending. Throughout this pandemic, the public has been left waiting to know when clinics would be held, how to apply for benefits, and who is eligible for health services or direct aid.
As such, we agree with Sen. Joanne Brown’s protest that the meeting should have been held publicly. This way, everyone whose lives are impacted by the decisions that may have been agreed upon in that meeting, know what those decisions are.
"The Legislature should never meet, deliberate or decide public business in secret. It’s when these types of secret meetings are held, corruption thrives. I will not condone such activities by attending them,” Brown said.
Senators who attended the meeting said a detailed proposal, similar to what the administration submitted last year for coronavirus relief funds, is expected to be submitted to the Legislature.
There’s no clear date on when that plan will be submitted, however. And it would be helpful if the Legislature received it in time to discuss, out in the open, the budgets for various agencies in the upcoming fiscal year - which starts Oct. 1: four short months from now.
Sen. Joe San Agustin, who chairs the legislative committee on appropriations, is expected to start budget hearings next week.
Sometimes these hearings are thought of as boring bureaucracy. But with COVID-19 still ravaging our pocketbooks, public school parents need to know how much to save for basic school supplies. Businesses need to know what fees will be waived, delayed or raised. Our neighbors who are still unemployed need to know what help the government will offer.
So, yes, while we all celebrate with the governor and senators that they’re working together, we would like to add that the island’s residents also have a right to know what discussions are being held - and how they’re planning to spend federal money provided to benefit the entire community. Open meetings are one way to accomplish that.