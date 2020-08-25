It is important that Guamanians are allowed to keep their physical and mental fitness routines in this time of the pandemic.
Some people do well with exercising outdoors, including on the beach or the expanse of a park, by themselves or with a companion from the same household, including a pet.
There is a way to allow people to walk, jog or wade in beach waters safely without going against the 6-foot distancing rule.
There is plenty of outdoor space on beaches to allow people to maintain their wellness regimen – especially with the closure of gyms and other fitness centers.
Here are just a few ideas to start the conversation:
GovGuam can mark beaches with orange traffic cones or flags to provide visual markers for social distancing. This is done in other tourist destinations. These markers will help remind people to keep a safe distance from other walkers, joggers, swimmers and participants of other forms of exercise/wellness activities such as yoga or tai chi, among others.
On one hand, there is a natural instinct on the part of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio to go ultra-strict with the restrictions on public movement, in light of their personal experiences with being infected by the pneumonia-like disease.
On the other hand, they must open their minds to the idea that there is a way to keep people safe even when they're allowed outdoors.
We urge the governor and lieutenant governor to reverse the ban on individual exercise outdoors – in public beaches or parks. But do keep up with enforcing proper mask-wearing and social distancing rules.
Balance the need to be tough with your policies with a degree of rationality.
You don't want to deprive the public of their personal resolve to get fit mentally and physically in this time of the pandemic, if they show they are responsible for following the distancing and mask-wearing requirements.
Punish the rule-breakers, but release your grip on those who are responsible about their public behavior.
The ban on outdoor fitness in public places is especially questionable in light of the fact that people have been visibly closer physically while shopping for groceries or at a hardware store.
Just take a look at the long line at The Home Depot this weekend. If we want absolute compliance with social distancing, hardware stores, grocery stores, mom and pop stores and long post office lines are more likely hotspots for concern when it comes to the possible spread of COVID-19 than the wide-open areas of beaches and parks.
We know our local government has been dealing with this unprecedented crisis for the past several months now. There is no default playbook, at least not on COVID-19.
So if you reverse course on a policy that doesn't make sense, it's OK.
You are being authentic by acknowledging a policy decision isn't working. All of us make mistakes, and correcting ourselves even in a very public way is being human, too.