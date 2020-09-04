It's time to shift to targeted restrictions and away from islandwide lockdowns

Now that we have adhered to the latest lockdown, which is set to expire this weekend, we hope the governor will consider making the bold decision to move away from a broad-strokes lockdown strategy to one that targets specific areas of COVID-19 spread.
Making islandwide lockdown decisions but exempting some establishments creates an unfair advantage for some and robs others of their livelihood – even if some establishments have been responsible for ensuring the safety of their employees and customers.
Future restrictions also need to be properly explained and executed. If the spread of infection starts, for example, in a place of employment, only the people who work there and their households should be under monitored at-home quarantine.
The close contacts of the COVID patients in the public places they visited such as grocery stores, hardware stores and clinics should be tested and isolated if they test positive. The businesses and other publicly accessible places they visited should not be shut down completely for two weeks. Shutting down entire businesses or categories of businesses would be irrational at this point.
Specific businesses should only be shut down if there's a pattern of disregard for the now-basic safety norms such as mask wearing, social distancing and sanitizing.
Some of the government's actions have targeted certain business sectors while not keeping government offices under the same set of shutdown orders.
Guam Memorial Hospital is an example. Dozens of staffers, including nurses and doctors, have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. We know of at least one GMH patient, who happened to be a nurse at the hospital for decades, who got infected with COVID while in the care of the hospital for diabetic concerns. Tragically, the nurse has died.
GovGuam did not shut down GMH because it simply isn't a rational action and puts even more lives at risk.
Some areas at GMH did get sanitized and cleaned, and some employees were under quarantine at home for 14 days – that's the proper approach. It should also apply to businesses at this point.
We also need to talk about the schools. There are schools that have established safety protocols that have given many parents enough confidence to send their students back to school – before the latest lockdown went into effect.
It's time to get our students on a path toward physically going back to school.
The goal now should should be reopening the schools in a safe manner and nailing down precise protocols for closing off certain areas – rather than the entire school – when a student, teacher or other school staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
With the high suicide numbers in this pandemic – one Guam life was lost to suicide every six days in the last three months – we should worry about keeping our students under a continued stay-at-home order. Our students need to see friends and classmates and socialize in a safe manner.
There should be no more arbitrary lockdowns islandwide because we need to move toward stabilizing our post-COVID lives.
Yes, there will be some COVID-positive numbers for some time.
But no, we're no longer going to react as if doomsday has arrived.
The sick will be in the care of people at home or in a hospital for those who are severely ill.
But for the rest of us, it's time to strengthen ourselves with the resolve to practice safety habits while taking careful steps each day toward a sense of at least near-normalcy.
It's time to be both brave and cautious. It's time to get healthy or healthier – to build our immunities.
It's time to focus strategies toward putting up a fight against the virus and its economic devastation.
We won't win if all we do is hunker down.