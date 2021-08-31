Jobless benefits end in a few days. Many could fall off a financial cliff

For the past year and a half, Guam's unemployed and underemployed workers did not have to go penniless – even when the COVID-19 pandemic cost them their jobs or reduced their paid hours.
The federal government provided Guam with a nearly $1 billion budget to provide cash assistance to more than 20,000 Guam workers.
As of Aug. 17, $784 million in unemployment benefits has been paid out on Guam.
The cash assistance will end in just a matter of days.
The week of Sept. 4 is the last week for which unemployment benefits can be claimed – for those who still qualify.
The federally funded unemployment benefits kept many Guam households from falling off a financial cliff in this pandemic.
Over the next several months to more than a year, we won't see funding sources for financial aid for thousands of Guam households that come anywhere close to the federal government's help.
So what's the plan to help a vast majority of the households in our community who will go from receiving weekly unemployment benefits to substantially less cash for necessities?
There are efforts to provide certain forms of safety net, but the sheer number of households that will shift from receiving unemployment benefits to getting zero assistance will be a challenge that our local government and our community should have come better prepared months ago.
There are efforts to provide some help, but the level of preparation does not match the sheer magnitude of the need and the need for massive, well-sustained efforts.
Drops in the bucket
One of the programs in the planning stages is the payroll subsidy program for employers. The idea is to help employers hire or keep workers through a government subsidy on part of employers' payroll costs. The plan is to provide qualified employers up to three months of wage subsidy at a rate of $9.50 an hour.
In prior government statements, we were told the plan is to employ or re-employ some 5,000 workers by paying for all or a portion of their hourly pay for up to 480 hours or three months. The cost of the program could be about $22 million.
That program was crafted when there was hope that the tourism industry would immediately rebound. Now, tourism's recovery is not anywhere near the horizon. And restaurants and other hospitality businesses are struggling for survival, challenged by new limits to how many customers can patronize establishments.
The impact of $22 million in payroll subsidy will be a drop in the bucket compared to the $784 million that supported Guam households for the past year and a half. There's a $30 million economic relief program called All RISE, but that one-time payment of $800 or less for each individual who qualifies will not go a long way to sustain a household.
GovGuam had probably nearly $600 million in federal funds remaining – based on a tally a few weeks back.
But major chunks of that money will not go directly toward helping the unemployed. About half of the $600 million is being contemplated on a $1 billion plan to build a new Guam Memorial Hospital, a new Department of Public Health and Social Services facility, and a new mental health facility – all in one compound.
There have got to be more discussions in the Legislature and the governor's complex about the nearly 20,000 Guamanians and their households who are about to see financial hardships get even tougher. The Guam Department of Labor is trying its best to encourage people to find out about apprenticeships and jobs skills training opportunities, but these are often unpaid - and are not going to supplant the jobless benefits that will soon go away.
While this issue is no doubt a big, big deal, it has not been at the top of the agenda for those who have the power to move mountains for the families of the unemployed.
Need we ask why?