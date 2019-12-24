A bill to fund the Festival of Pacific Arts delegations’ travel to Hawaii was sent to the governor’s office on Monday.
The bill provides $350,000 from Council on Arts and Humanities Agency’s Percent for the Arts program. That amount already exceeds the FestPac committee’s $310,000 budget, as of Nov. 27 budget draft, which was shared with senators.
It's unclear why Sen. Kelly Marsh, the author of Bill 249 and co-chairperson of the FestPac planning committee, proposed an amount that exceeds the budget.
During legislative session last week, Sen. Telo Taitague introduced an amendment to cap the total amount of what CAHA could spend on FestPac at $250,000. The original bill didn't have a spending cap. Taitague's amendment failed.
Sen. Therese Terlaje proposed a $310,000 budget. That too, failed.
Marsh proposed a $350,000 budget; it was this amount that received the required number of votes to be added to the bill, which now awaits the governor's action.
Taitague has said that with the full amount of the budget and anticipated costs for FestPac more than fully covered, should Marsh's bill become law, the incentive to raise funds is reduced or even removed.
The committee hasn’t announced any fundraising moneys thus far. FestPac committee chairwoman Ann Marie Arceo said she is working closely with Sen. Marsh.
Arceo has said the planning committee got a late start, in large part due to the change in administrations, but noted that committee members are in discussion with certain local companies with the hopes of getting some support to cover various costs.
Marsh, yesterday afternoon, said the $310,000 figure is for a "draft budget that is fluid and does not reflect an exact estimation of funds, so there needs to be flexibility. We are still finalizing the necessary costs for logistical and other needs in Hawaii, such as moving the canoes and works of art from the shipyard to the venue."
She also noted: "all expenses need to be reviewed and approved in a resolution passed by the Board of CAHA. Its board members have expressed that they very much want to keep the costs of what is spent on FestPac at a minimum and the FestPac Task Force is of the same mind. The CAHA Board and staff and the FestPac Task Force are highly self-motivated to fundraise. Fundraising events have been and will continue to be discussed each meeting."
We urge the committee and CAHA to look at the budget and reconsider some of the items.
Yes, it’s nice to be able to host a dinner for VIPs, which we would assume include visiting heads of state also attending FestPac 2020.
But is it necessary?
And surely, in this day and age when a $50 sim card can be purchased for data that can help you livestream performances using a $400 smartphone, a $36,000 budget for videos, photos, and livestream seems a little excessive.
We acknowledge the role the Festival of Pacific Arts has played for the promotion of the CHamoru culture and the renaissance the island has experienced. And the government should assist at some level.
But surely the cost of sending 100 people to Hawaii for a cultural exchange - as great as that is - ought to be weighed against what the taxpayers of Guam should be expected to pay.