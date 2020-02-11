The Guam Department of Parks and Recreations’ inability to keep our public swimming pools open has been a burning topic for months now.
Many people want the pools to be privately managed. That isn’t a bad idea.
DPR already has a contract with a local company to monitor and maintain the pools, their pumps, the filtration systems, and even to make sure the bathrooms are clean.
Expanding that responsibility to cover all the daily operations at the pools – including making sure swimmers are getting their $10 entrance cards stamped – seems doable.
But whether the pools are privately managed in part or in full, the main, painfully obvious problem is this: lousy quality control.
DPR’s contract with the current vendor is pretty comprehensive. The vendor “shall provide for the daily operations and maintenance of the DPR pools, which shall include the operations and maintenance of all pool pumps, fillers, and other mechanical equipment required to maintain safe water quality and operational standards.”
Great!
The vendor is required to inspect and prepare – among other things – all motors and pumps, filter tanks, recirculation feeders, chemicals, feeders, and controllers.
Fantastic!
And yet, what do we have?
Overchlorination.
Fecal coliform bacteria.
And two greenish, murky, eye-burning swimming pools unfit for swimmers.
During Friday’s oversight hearing, Parks & Rec Director Richard Ybanez apologized for the state of the pools, saying the contractor had said they were safe.
But regular visual inspections of the pools by a DPR staffer might have led Ybanez to a different conclusion and he could have insisted the vendor do something about it sooner.
Generally speaking, contractors with the federal government submit a quality control checklist every month, which is then confirmed by the person supervising that particular department or annex. Basically, the contractor has to prove it’s doing its job, which includes raising the flag quickly when something is wrong.
In turn, the supervising department makes sure the contractor has the agreed-upon resources to successfully fulfill the contract. And the department also ensures it has the necessary protocols to confirm the contractor is doing the job correctly.
If either party fails to do its job as provided by the contract, the mission fails.
In this case, for our pools and our local swimmers, that mission has been failing spectacularly - for far too long.