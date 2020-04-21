There is going to be a lot of COVID-19 assistance money flowing into Guam from the federal government – more than $330 million over the next few weeks so far.
This doesn't yet include potential hundreds of millions of dollars for Guam's jobless under two programs that will be administered through the Guam Department of Labor.
Given the massive flow of federal funds in a public health emergency, we thank elected Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz's proactive stance.
Cruz has recently cautioned that local government officials and agencies must be careful with accounting for and ensuring that federal dollars to help Guam and its people cope with the COVID-19 health and economic hardships are justified and in line with its intended purpose.
Cruz said the Office of Public Accountability has a statutory role in ensuring that every federal dollar GovGuam receives to address the coronavirus pandemic is accounted for.
The public auditor advised agencies and government personnel that are involved in making decisions on handling and spending these pandemic-related funds to "be intimately familiar with all the rules and regulations related to the specific grant" they are implementing.
"Religiously and scrupulously comply with every section (and) document everything you do," he said. "Make sure there is a paper trail that can be reviewed and audited and verified to support your every transaction."
OPA continues to receive tips during this period on issues concerning government funds. The OPA hotline is 472-8348.
Federal reporting
The U.S. Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General also has provided guidelines on what can be investigated as a grant or contract fraud.
OIG stated the following are considered grant or contract fraud:
• Falsifying information in grant applications or contract proposals;
• Using federal funds to purchase items that are not for government use;
• Billing more than one grant or contract for the same work;
• Billing for expenses not incurred as part of the grant or contract;
• Billing for work that was never performed;
• Falsifying test results or other data;
• Substituting approved materials with unauthorized products;
• Misrepresenting a project’s status to continue receiving government funds;
• Charging higher rates than those stated or negotiated for in the bid or contract; and
• Influencing government employees to award a grant or contract to a particular company, family member, or friend.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General can receive complaints online at oig.hhs.gov/report-fraud or by phone at 1-800-HHS-TIPS.