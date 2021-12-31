The story of Stella N. Beloy, an 85-year-old mother who lives all alone because her husband died last year and her children are grown and no longer live on Guam, tugged at the heart.
She lives modestly, almost pauper-like, in a small house with just one faucet outside the house where she fetches water for her needs.
She doesn't use appliances that use up water.
She also made it a point to pay her water bills on time. But then she was hit with water bills that went from $30 a month to thousands of dollars a month until the total grew to more than $36,000. And then, in recent months, inexplicably the bill went back to about $30 a month without her doing anything to repair a leak, if ever there was one.
Without any positive results from her or her son's pleas to the Guam Waterworks Authority, Beloy, a frail woman with the soiled, worn hands of a hard worker, sought the help of The Guam Daily Post through her son who communicated by phone from Hawaii, where he works.
GWA responded that it would take another look at her situation although the agency's management stated that there was nothing the agency could do that would allow it to erase that astronomical water bill.
Sadly, Beloy's case is not unique. There are many other households that have been stuck with astronomical water bills that don't make sense given the size of the household.
Some, who owed hundreds of dollars for supposed water usage a month, would sacrifice their other household needs and eat the cost or lose water service.
Others do get disconnected. And this can cascade into a whole lot of problems. Kids show up to school without bathing, triggering a teacher's curiosity that can lead to a visit by child welfare officials. Food cannot be prepared safely, bathrooms can become breeding grounds for bacteria that can make household members sick, and working adults are unable to practice their hygiene routine before going to work.
But in Beloy's case, the elderly woman's story was enough to get people to think about how they could help.
For instance, a plumber volunteered to go to her house to see what the problem was with her water pipe and single faucet, or if there is a problem at all.
The plumber might not be able to help this senior citizen resolve her $36,000 water bill, but at least he can check for a leak and maybe he or another person in a similar trade could move her faucet inside the house where she would be more comfortable. This plumber is a stranger to Beloy, but he is one of the Guamanians who felt so touched he felt he needed to do something.
"It really, really broke my heart when I saw the (The Guam Daily Post) video because she's so elderly and living in such a space. People reached out, too," Lad De Leon, owner of Pacific Backflow and Plumbing, said Wednesday.
In our own office at the Post, we chatted and shared ideas, not as co-workers, but as people who have grandmas and other elderly members in our extended families, and how we could help. Beloy could be anyone's nana, lola or granny, and she's all by herself trying to deal with a massive bill she never could afford to pay. Nor could she have used the service for which she was billed.
There are many others on Guam who are at a point of distress or near-distress. It's not just a water bill that can lead a person onto a path of despair.
It could be that the one car a family owns and uses to transport kids to and from school and adults to and from their much-needed jobs breaks down. Then the repairs cost more than the household can afford to sacrifice, and divert the paycheck from food, rent and other needs.
It could be that a household's breadwinner loses his or her job because the job site shuts down, or is laid off because the employer has gotten to the point of closure or downsizing after many of the stalled tourism industry's false restarts.
A financial distress trigger could start with the need to transport and accompany a loved one off island for a major medical emergency and, the extended stay off Guam forces the family to mortgage or remortgage their house. And if they are unable to repay the bank, they lose the roof over their heads and the memories that were in that home.
It could be that an abusive relationship forces a mother and her children to run to a shelter for sanctuary, and the mother doesn't have the financial means to buy her own car to keep her job.
There are many other reasons. Some might start small, but can push a person or an entire family over the brink.
We cannot solve and prevent all these things from happening.
But there are ways for us to be kind and offer kindness. A small gift. A small gesture of help.
Sometimes kindness does not entail digging deep into our pockets.
We can offer a hand to raise up someone. We can give words that will give someone in distress a reason to try again or try harder.
We just need to get better at seeing, feeling and being aware of people around us.
Even the gesture of trying to help at first may seem small, but it can mean much.
The new year could well be another challenging time. And that's more reason for us to connect as one extended, linked community that treats each other like family.