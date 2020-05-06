Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday announced $20 million is being set aside out of the $117 million in federal relief funds the local government received recently.
While an argument can be made that more of that funding should go to help people directly, it's at least a recognition on the part of her administration that the government of Guam cannot simply urge people to apply for federally funded welfare, wait for federally funded unemployment benefits and stand by for the release of COVID-19 relief checks – also from Uncle Sam. Something needed to be put in place as a bridge cash aid.
Tuesday's press conference is a breakthrough of sorts: The government now acknowledges it needs to provide assistance that will help people in the interim.
The plan is to use $20 million of the $117 million pot to give each person – up to a certain income level – $300 checks or up to $1,200 per household. This is in addition to the $1,200 for individual taxpayers and $2,400 for couples that the U.S. Treasury Department is funding through a program administered by the Department of Revenue and Taxation.
The governor also now plans to set aside $20 million for small businesses whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19. This, too, is welcome news, especially if this helps small businesses that didn't get approved for the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Now that there is more clarity on what GovGuam is willing to do, the next concern our local government should focus on are the middle class households who are being left behind.
The lowest of Guam's income earners – several thousand of them making $10,000 or less a year – have received COVID-19 relief checks from the local government.
This next set of relief checks will be for about 18,000 households that are at 165% or lower of the federal poverty guidelines.
But this new threshold again leaves behind households that do have working adults in the family but are now having to do without paychecks because of furloughs or layoffs. These also happen to be the same households who don't qualify for food stamps, public housing or Section 8 rent vouchers.
Governor, you're on to something, but please do more.
Do hear the middle class.
They're the ones who aren't able to get help from pre-existing safety nets. They happen to be some of our most hardworking Guamanians, but they're being left behind.