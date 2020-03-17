It didn't take long after news broke of Guam's first three confirmed patients infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 for many of our island institutions and individuals to make adjustments that alter the way we live.
It has taken some sacrifices from all of us. And by making these sacrifices now, we will, hopefully, collectively stand stronger so that the spread of the virus can be contained.
There have been many efforts undertaken so far, and we can only list a few. Here are some proactive steps that are being taken as of Monday:
Schools are putting together systems to shift – at least temporarily – learning from physical classrooms to virtual classes online. This is one of the best moves from our educational institutions to keep tens of thousands of students from possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
The Archdiocese of Agana has announced that public attendance to all Sunday and weekday public Masses as well as other parish events will be suspended from March 17 to April 18. Catholics can listen in or view Mass through radio, TV or social media platforms.
Certain financial institutions, such as Community First Federal Credit Union and Coast360 Federal Credit Union, are limiting transactions for the most part to a drive-through system.
The dispensing of prescriptions through a drive-through pharmacy, such as the American Medical Center location in Mangilao, where there was a long line of vehicles Monday afternoon, will limit unnecessary close contact with possibly ill patients.
For many Guam residents who aren't set up to pay their power and water bills online, or who simply prefer a paper receipt from GPA customer service counters, the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority have temporarily suspended account disconnections for nonpayment. GPA has suspended disconnections through March 31. GWA will temporarily suspend service disconnections for 14 days from the agency's announcement Monday.
Retail stores have taken proactive steps, too. One of the retailers that announced partial closure is Pay-Less Supermarkets, whose store hours will be temporarily limited – from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice – so they can focus on deep cleaning and restocking the store shelves to ensure the health and safety of customers.
The Senator Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum & Educational Facility is closed. The Chamorro Village Wednesday night market is on hold.
Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City have revised policies including patient visits for certain noncritical care, to reduce contamination and limit person-to-person contact.
TakeCare has closed its nonurgent-care clinics, including its routine dental and vision departments and administrative offices, and is limiting FHP's Urgent Care Department hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DOCOMO PACIFIC has implemented a work-from-home policy. Lotte Hotel Guam conducted training for employees on hand hygiene, and proper use and removal of gloves, gowns, masks, eye protection or face shields.
The Office of the Attorney General is encouraging constituents, consumers, counsel, parents, victims and all others needing its services to email administration@oagguam.org or call 475-3324 ext. 5200.
The Judiciary of Guam and the District Court of Guam have also adjusted their respective policies to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
There are many other efforts that are worth noting, but space and deadline limit us on what and who can be acknowledged.
Also worth noting, and certainly not the least, is Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's directive on Monday for a 14-day suspension of nonessential government of Guam operations effective Monday. We hope GovGuam employees and their families will take these precautionary measures to heart by avoiding crowds instead of going out and about.
We hope these multifaceted prevention efforts for our entire community to hunker down will avert widespread contamination.
Thank you to all who have stepped up to adjust your lives and the way you operate.