Kudos to GDOL, DPHSS for giving folks opportunity, skills to make a difference

There have been heartbreaking stories of struggle over the last two years as Guamanians muddle through the pandemic sledgehammer that's hit our island’s economy.
But there have been rays of hope as stores and restaurants reopen and rehire people to tend to customers. So too are local agencies working to fill much-needed positions as the government’s response to the pandemic continues.
There were hundreds of people who attended Saturday’s job fair at the Department of Labor’s American Job Center.
Job fairs have been a sign of hope for many who are looking for a job - and hopefully not just a job that helps them get by, but one that will either carve a path to a future career or open other doors of opportunity.
And with more federal funds coming, GDOL is hoping to hold more job fairs that will help match people to new jobs and new careers that will help move the island forward.
Funded by a $6 million Health Disparity grant, the 70 people hired to fill the positions within the Department of Public Health and Social Services will assist with community outreach, processing of laboratory specimens, case investigation, health disparities, administrative duties, nursing, and other functions.
By lunch there were 200 people who’d submitted applications with more in the line out in the hallway to get in the processing room - and still more waiting outside the building.
DPHSS and GDOL officials said Saturday’s job fair really served two purposes: getting DPHSS the help they need while also getting people in jobs.
Chima Mbakwem, DPHSS chief of public health, said the 70 positions advertised are critical to ensuring, as much as it is possible, that during the pandemic, DPHSS is reaching out to residents who don’t necessarily have access to health care services or information critical for their health and well being.
“This is an opportunity for us to get fresh people into the system who understand the fundamentals of public health which is basically going into the community to make sure the population is taken care of,” he said.
Mbakwem noted that there’s a lot of burnout in the health care industry as nurses and doctors have been working round the clock for nearly two years now in hopes of saving people’s lives - a task that was already difficult on a small island with limited resources but now made that much harder with a new virus that burst on the scene and killed millions around the world.
Dave Dell’Isola, GDOL director, said with previous grants, they’ve helped fill dozens of local health care positions with people needed in the pandemic response. But also, there are others who are now training to fill positions that require more skill.
He said as a result of the National Dislocated Worker Grant, for which they had a job fair a few months ago, they sent dozens of employees to the hospitals, and to DPHSS.
“You’d be surprised we had almost a dozen who said, ‘I enjoy helping people,’” he said.
Dell’Isola said those who showed the desire to learn and willingness to work hard were sent to Guam Marianas Training and the University of Guam. GDOL, through federal grants, is paying for them to become nurses aides and registered nurses - professionals the health industry is in desperate need of.
He said they’re hoping for another $2 million in the next week or two for more training.
“We want people who are interested in health services and all those different services. When they get in, they get a taste, and we’ll pay for you to get credentialed or certified,” the GDOL director stated.
Hopefully, everyone who is trained will stay on island and continue to help our community.
Kudos to DPHSS and GDOL - for working together and taking advantage of these federal grants to give people the skills and opportunities in new careers that will truly make a difference during this pandemic.