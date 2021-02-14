Our island is blessed with many people who work to take care of their families and help the community, or take up causes that open minds and elevate discussions on topics that might make some people uncomfortable, such as homelessness.
First, we focus on the men and women who work at grocery and home supply stores, and gas stations. They are often hidden in plain sight, or their efforts fall into the shadow of others whose work for the community also are very important.
But we wanted to take a moment to thank this particular group who have, throughout this pandemic, shown up. Without them, many of our island’s families would have gone without food and other necessities needed to survive day to day.
And it wasn’t always easy for them. Some who spoke with The Guam Daily Post during the course of the pandemic talked about their concerns that they would catch the SARS-CoV-2 and bring COVID-19 home to their families. And yet, they clocked in to stock up the grocery shelves, to ring up everything from our bleach to our computer ink, and to put gasoline into our cars.
Since March 2020, they went to work, greeted people with a warm smile behind their masks, and returned home to their families - taking precautions the entire time.
Dr. Felix Cabrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services chief medical officer, said this particular group’s history indicates they had the discipline to maintain the four W’s: wearing their masks properly, watching their distancing, washing hands and willpower to do continue these habits whenever they’re around people they don’t live with.
He explained it’s one of the reasons why they haven’t yet been added to the list of people to get vaccinated. Last week Tuesday, Guam’s Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee, that’s the group that takes the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and adjusts it to meet the needs of our community, added senators to the list of those who get vaccinated.
Hopefully, as the committee works to balance out the needs of the community with the vaccine supply availability, this group of hardworking individuals will be added to the priority list of those needing to get vaccinated.
So to everyone whose jobs help us keep our families well stocked with everything we need to feed our children, ensure our homes are clean and safe, and we have gas to get to work and other places, thank you!
Raising awareness of Guam’s homeless population
We also send kudos to Frank “The Crank” Camacho, Matt Sgro, Roman Dela Cruz and Ray Shinohara who helped bring awareness to another group in our community. On Saturday morning, Camacho completed his 24-hour Run/Walk - it was an uber marathon that took him from Merizo to Ritidian.
What prompted the trek was a story of a veteran who has found himself in a situation where he’s without a job and without a home, Camacho said. Moved by the veteran’s story, he started to look into Guam’s homeless situation and found it’s a complex issue that takes a lot of effort, support, time and funding to address.
“Homelessness is not a problem it’s the result of the problem,” he said, summing up his realization. “And feel it must be addressed.”
He decided to throw his muscle behind that effort and with the help of other amazing people embarked on his trek so he could share his revelation, raise awareness and bring to the forefront the discussion of what we as a community can do to get people the help they need depending on their situation - whether its helping them gain the skills they need for a good job, helping them find an affordable home, or guiding them to places where they can receive appropriate care.
As of Saturday morning, the official tracker of funds donated via GuamTime.net was about $9,100 though other donations from sponsors and individuals made during the trek have yet to be tallied. On social media, people are talking about Camacho and his trek and, more importantly to this fighter, the discussion on how to help individuals in our homeless community.
Kudos to Camacho and his band of friends for recognizing a need among our fellow Guamanians and allowing the compassion that moved you to start what hopefully becomes a larger movement in our island.