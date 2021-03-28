Today, we say thank you to the island’s veterans and military personnel who continue to give back to the island community and to their brothers and sisters in arms.
On Friday, more than 100 veterans, military service members and their families showed up at the We Silent Veterans Suicide Awareness event.
Organized by Got Your Six Seven One, the event was a solemn promise and message to island veterans that they are not alone.
It’s a particularly important message in the current pandemic when being alone, or at least being separated from others, is synonymous with being safe.
It makes it harder for people to feel the love and care of others because social and physical interaction is discouraged. Conditions on island are getting better. The number of new COVID-19 cases remain low, the number of people getting vaccinated is increasing and restrictions, including the number of people able to gather, are easing. That will certainly make it easier to seek help one on one, or for people just to get a badly needed hug.
But suicides on Guam and among military personnel is something that predates the pandemic.
Most people in Guam have family members who’ve valiantly served the nation. Upon their return, there may be difficulty adjusting to civilian life, a sense of lack of purpose, fear of reaching out for help because of the stigma associated with depression, there may be feelings of isolation or problems in the family.
It’s important that they know that not only do we, as family members, as friends and neighbors, appreciate how they stepped up, but also that they know we care for them now. That’s why Friday’s event was so important.
Air Force Reservist Senior Master Sgt. Edwin Salas participated in Friday’s event raise awareness of the issue, adding that ”it's imperative that we reach out to these individuals.”
Nationally, 27 veterans die by suicide a day.
While there are no numbers on Guam specific to military veterans or personnel, overall numbers over three months last summer, showed Guam had one suicide every six days.
And fortunately, there have been times when the right help is there at the right time and lives are saved.
Salas said there have been several times in the past when reaching out to fellow service members was the difference between life and death.
"Thank God that we were there on time to save the individuals. I think that was the big thing and that’s one of the main reasons why I am out here. These guys are hurting, when they go to war they feel like they’re isolated and no one wants to be part of them," he said.
“I think it takes something like this to have them realize that the community of Guam appreciates them and, if they don’t have family members, these are their family members here, this is what they need to see.”
If you are in crisis, or you know someone who is, the Military Crisis Line connects those in need to a trained counselor with a single phone call or click of a mouse. This confidential, immediate help is available 24/7 at no cost to active duty, Guard and reserve members, their families and friends. It’s easy to get hold of someone who can listen:
• Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.
• Go to https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/military-crisis-line and connect online. (There’s also a link there for those who are deaf or hard of hearing).
• Text 838255