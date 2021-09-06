Labor Day should mean more this year

Like a lot of holidays, Labor Day over the years has turned from an annual call to action to a party-filled, three-day weekend.
Its roots go back to the late 19th century, at the height of America’s Industrial Revolution, when economic progress was made on the backs of workers who labored 12-hour days, seven days a week. Kids were put to work, for little to no pay, in highly dangerous sites including mines and factories. Substandard safety and health conditions were the norm.
One by one, states took up the call from workers and their unions to designate a holiday for laborers, amid a growing national desire for fair pay, benefits and humane treatment for the people who drive the economy forward.
Since then, important laws have been passed to secure health care for those who work full time, require occupational safety standards, compensate for job-related injuries, heavily restrict child labor, prevent employers from docking hours when they authorize workers take short breaks to rest – and much more.
This pandemic has tested the resolve of our workforce, and there are clear problems that require action from senators and the governor. We sincerely hope our leaders are taking their days off to develop solutions for those who have jobs, but especially those who have lost employment due to the COVID-19 global outbreak.
Let’s start with the tens of thousands of residents who had to get federally funded unemployment aid as a result of our tourist arrivals bottoming out.
Legislative efforts to finally stand up an unemployment insurance program were put on the back burner last year. That may have made sense while the Guam Department of Labor was in the midst of standing up the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, but now that this benefit is being phased out, a local system should be revisited.
More than $795 million has been paid to workers who lost jobs or hours because of COVID-19 since PUA started. That’s a lot of money to find for a Guam-funded unemployment insurance program.
Considering unemployment insurance is usually paid through taxes on employers and employees – something neither can afford for the foreseeable future, our leaders should look elsewhere for seed money until our economy rebounds.
The ever-present question of “How are we going to pay for it?” isn’t a good enough excuse to not do anything, however. Certainly not for the thousands upon thousands of residents who are wondering how they’re going to keep a roof over their head and food on the table once PUA ends.
Even those fortunate enough to have a job are in need of assistance from our leaders. Parents have to figure out remote work options since in-person classes for elementary, middle and high school students have been suspended because of recent spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
But not all jobs have a work-from-home option. Truck drivers, warehouse workers, grocery store cashiers, gas station attendants, restaurant chefs, retail store clerks, hotel housekeepers and many, many others have to be at their worksites. Perhaps the government can help employers who allow workers to bring their children into the office, or maybe critical workers can get a direct subsidy so they can afford child care for when they’re on the job.
The longer schools remain closed, more and more parents will have to start choosing between their paychecks and their children, and that’s not fair.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has some $600 million in federal bailout money at her disposal. The Legislature already has shown its willingness to earmark upcoming federal reimbursements for the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit. Those pots of money alone can go a long way to establishing our island’s very own unemployment insurance program, and offer support for businesses and employees who continue to be weighed down by the pandemic’s economic effects.
Tens of thousands of Guam workers have labored to keep their heads above water for more than a year now. While they deserve a much-needed break, the reality is many workers were on the job this Labor Day weekend.
And for their sake, we hope our elected leaders were too.