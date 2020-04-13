It has never been in doubt that Guam workers qualify for the federal programs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act to help people in the labor force who lost their incomes or took drastic pay cuts because of the COVID-19-related shutdown of businesses and the tourism industry's pause.
On March 29, when the federal legislation became law, it was made clear from the nation's capital: Guam workers are covered.
And several days ago, the U.S. Department of Labor further released an extensive list of qualifications for displaced workers.
The list is long, so there are a wide variety of eligibility criteria under which a worker would qualify.
On Saturday, however, the administration's statements made it seem like they just found out Guam workers are covered.
Many of the displaced workers have known for weeks they are covered. This has been covered in The Guam Daily Post's reports, in addition to Guam and Northern Marianas members of Congress saying so.
What the displaced workers want to know is when the program will be established. They want to know whether they can file now. They want to know whether the Labor Department has done its part in moving as quickly as possible to get these programs established immediately.
For many of the workers, two to three pay periods have passed since their paychecks stopped or were drastically cut.
"We're looking at online applications, of course ... but not everyone has access to a computer," said Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola.
Dell'Isola said one of the requirements for the program is to submit a budget to the U.S. Department of Labor, but he needs to know how many applicants potentially will be allowed to receive aid in order to know how much to ask for.
Congress has already provided this amount: $960 each week for the first three months, and $330 or $360 weekly until the end of December 2020.
Dell'Isola said his department estimates 38,000 people will apply for the unemployment benefits over the next several months. He anticipates a mix of people who lost their jobs and those whose hours at work were cut.
The local Labor Department already has baseline information to project its budget. Nearly 38,000 people are expected to apply. The law, enacted two weeks ago, established how much will be provided, even for territories such as Guam that don't have a preexisting unemployment insurance program.
Why couldn't the Labor Department submit an estimated budget to get the programs moving along?
Why couldn't Dell'Isola do what Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Shimizu did – which was to provide an estimate to the federal government that then led to the approval of $134.8 million in economic impact tax rebates to individuals on Guam?
Dell'Isola said he will be teleconferencing with his federal counterparts on Tuesday, and said he's hoping they get a final amount for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program soon afterward, if not on that day.
Simply put, the displaced workers will have to wait longer because the local Labor Department could not move quickly.
It's easy for the fully paid Guam Labor officials and personnel to tell people to wait.
But for those who have not had a paycheck for more than a month, it's disheartening to learn they will have to wait weeks from now to start the application process.
GovGuam hasn't helped them yet except for telling them to apply for federal assistance.