On July 8, the Guam Police Department informed the public that a man was killed on Guam.
It's GPD's job to tell us such a crime occurred, but what was unusual about this confirmation of a homicide was the lag between the day the victim was found dead and police's confirmation that someone had taken the life of this man, Kunai Kiosi. He was 29 and had just relocated months prior from Chuuk state in the Federated States of Micronesia.
Kiosi's body was found May 31 along Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning, in an area dotted with commercial buildings. Among the landmarks are a veterinary clinic, real estate office and small restaurant.
It took the police department 35 days to shift from a death investigation to now a homicide investigation because it was waiting for the autopsy on Kiosi. It took the police this long to scour the businesses in the area and ask if they still had video surveillance recordings more than a month ago that might help offer clues on how Kiosi died.
The delay stems from the lack of a medical examiner to conduct an autopsy.
The last time Guam had a medical examiner – a forensic pathologist who can determine if someone died of natural causes or was killed – was more than a year and a half ago. Dr. Aurelio Espinola retired after having served in the position for decades.
The government of Guam has had difficulty finding a forensic pathologist to fill the seat Espinola vacated. The search for Espinola's replacement began before he retired.
One of the reasons for the delay, we've been told previously by the government, was the distance from the U.S. mainland. We've been told medical examiners from the states have not been keen on relocating to Guam. The pay, upward of $200,000, hasn't been the main detriment, according to a prior answer from the Guam attorney general's office.
There have been other homicide cases whose victims could not be released to family members in a timely manner because Guam doesn't have a resident medical examiner who can determine a cause of death.
Police on Wednesday said the autopsy report states Kiosi died due to a blunt impact to the head, according to GPD.
Kiosi moved to Guam in November 2019. On April 1, nearly two months before his death, Kiosi was one of three men who were arrested and charged in a robbery at the Shell gas station along Chalan San Antonio in Tamuning. Akidro Setic, 24, and Javick Chutaro, 20, were the two other men who were arrested in the robbery case that allegedly involved the use of a knife to threaten the gas station staff.
Information on this homicide victim and his circumstances are a matter for the public to know.
For 35 days, police weren't sure if there's a killer out there.
Now they know and now we, the public, know.
Delays in confirming a homicide are a matter of public interest. We didn't have to wait 35 days to be informed a killer might be out there.
This should be another priority for or local government to focus on.
But based on the delays, the lack of a medical examiner on Guam has not been that high a priority.