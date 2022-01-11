Last month, we heard the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services decided to buy a $25,000 testing machine so DPHSS will have its own ability to confirm the presence of omicron or any other variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The machine will be up and running by next month, if things go as planned.
On one hand, it is a welcome development.
On the other hand, it's a very late decision to make, with the machine expected to be up and running just a month shy of the two years since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived on Guam.
After nearly $2 billion worth of pandemic assistance funds from the federal government flowed into Guam, the local government only recently decided to buy this machine.
We have seen GovGuam buy just about anything that it can associate with the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen purchases of new vehicles, golf carts and other big-ticket equipment GovGuam would normally not be able to pay. Over $280 million to jumpstart building a new government hospital is even in the cards.
The machine for testing COVID-19 variants is more urgent. But it wasn't treated that way.
Our wait for confirmation whether the omicron variant is circulating on island has now lasted well over one month.
This delay in purchasing equipment that will help arm the government, doctors and patients with information that will help in their health care decision-making has come back to haunt GovGuam.
We have heard for weeks that the omicron variant is presumed to be on Guam, based on the presence of omicron cases in Hawaii without a history of recent travel.
This lack of confirmation, and the lack of a locally available machine to test for variants, has implications on people's health care decisions.
It turns out, according to U.S. health officials, that certain monoclonal antibody treatments for the early stages of COVID-19 do not work well for patients infected with the omicron variant.
So, people cannot decide if taking monoclonal antibody treatments is right for them without knowing which variant they may have been in contact with.
On Dec. 23, the U.S. Department of Department of Health and Human Services announced it would pause shipments of two monoclonal antibody treatments, made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly, which laboratory tests have shown are less effective against the omicron variant, The Washington Post reported Monday.
The Biden administration agreed Dec. 31, 2021 to again start shipping the Regeneron and Lilly products to states last week, but its health officials also acknowledged that while monoclonal antibodies worked well with the delta variant, they might have little effect on the infections caused by the omicron variant.
In the vast majority of cases, according to U.S. health experts quoted by The Washington Post, physicians making treatment decisions do not know whether their patient is infected by the omicron or delta variants because little genomic sequencing is being done. Even when tests are sequenced, the results are usually too late to be considered in treatment deliberations, the Post stated.
If omicron now accounts for most of all new U.S. cases, as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday, the newly reauthorized therapies will have little effect, the Post added.
It's a shame that the delay in buying a health care machine – that's worth the cost of a mid-size car – is now causing our local government to basically be blind about the state of omicron infections on the island, and to rely on off-island testing sites that have now taken weeks to get back to us.
Time is ticking. And health care risks are greater without all the information doctors need to help people survive this pandemic.