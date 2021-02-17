Lack of outrage on meth-related crashes that hurt innocent lives and damage property sobering

The crash involving a driver who supposedly blacked out and struck Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and four other government of Guam employees while on the sidewalk, doing their jobs, could have been a bigger tragedy if it happened more than an hour later.
The Feb. 11 crash occurred around 2 p.m. and involved a driver who told police he had taken methamphetamine for the first time the night before and had been drinking beer the morning of the crash, according to the prosecution in the criminal case against the defendant.
Samuel Jr. Duenas Griffin, 34, was charged with five counts of vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.
He allegedly told police, "I'll man up to my mistakes and try to make it right."
The crash happened right outside the Benavente Middle School campus where schoolchildren were in classrooms. The school day ended around 3:30 p.m.
Had the crash occurred an hour and a half later, students who live within a mile from the school would have been walking on the same road where the mayor and four other GovGuam employees were stuck. The GovGuam personnel had just finished assessing the trees outside the campus for the safety of students who walk to and from school when they heard the sound of a vehicle heading their way.
"We are thankful there was no fatality and no children or students out on that sidewalk," the Dededo mayor said.
Savares was hospitalized and is getting care for a fracture to her right leg. She said she also has a fracture in her right arm that will need to heal on its own over the next four weeks. The condition of the four others was not immediately known.
It is horrifying to think what could have happened if the middle school's students were walking in the area just as the car was barreling down the sidewalk.
The suspect's admission of alleged meth and alcohol use, and feeling chest pains before losing consciousness while behind the wheel, draws attention to the problem that innocent lives are at risk nearly every day when people drive under the influence of illegal drugs, alcohol or both.
Another recent, unrelated case filed in the Superior Court of Guam alleges that on Feb. 15, an adult, Steven Roland Tadeo Miranda, drove while impaired by methamphetamine. The car Miranda was driving slammed into the rear of a family van on Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning, causing substantial damage to the van. No injuries were mentioned in the Miranda case.
Both of these cases are still in a preliminary phase and the two defendants are presumed innocent in court unless they're found guilty.
But the basic details are not in dispute: Drivers who were under the alleged influence of drugs lost control of their vehicles and ended up hurting innocent lives and causing property damage.
The sobering part about the crash outside Benavente Middle School was the lack of outrage, particularly from most elected officials.
It seems as though the occurrence of murders and crashes related to meth use has become all too familiar to many.
If that is the case, our drug problem will persist because it is being accepted as part of living on Guam. And law enforcement will not get the help they need.
That, too, is an outrage.