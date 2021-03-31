-Land Trust commission needs leadership who is beyond reproach

Jack Hattig is a former high school educator, former senatorial candidate, Guam National Guard soldier and a former private sector employee whose first major role as a public official started in 2019 at the cusp of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration.
Hattig is the administrative director of the Chamorro Land Trust Commission.
The commission spun off as its own entity with a separate administrative director after the Department of Land Management was embroiled in a controversy, just a few years ago, that allowed applicants to skip past many other applicants who have waited for years – even decades – for a piece of land they can farm or build a home on through the CLTC's land lease program. Some of the applicants who were able to skip the line also were awarded prime land, while others had to settle with land that's too remote to have affordable access to power, water and wastewater line connections.
The creation of the CLTC administrator director position, post-controversy, has created expectations by the public that the administrator would be beyond reproach. It is a job that, given the lessons of the Land Management's past faults, would give him a better perspective to proceed with caution when standing at ethical and legal crossroads.
Legal, ethical test
What Hattig did, when faced with a recent legal and ethical test, could raise doubt on whether he has full appreciation for his duty to the public who pays him, and to the thousands of Land Trust applicants who expect him to do his job fairly, legally and with caution.
Recently, by Hattig's own admission, he inserted his comments in a “Land Agent Staff Report.” The land agent who wrote the report has previously stated she felt coerced by Hattig into recommending the approval of a land lease application transfer from one applicant to another.
When the land agent balked at recommending a transfer that was not allowed by law, Hattig went ahead and wrote on the land agent's report recommending approval.
Hattig has said, in a commission meeting in February, although he did not force his subordinate to make any changes to the report, he did, however, add his recommendations, essentially seeking approval of the transfer.
The original applicant, in the document released by the commission, initially turned in his request for a residential land lease on Jan. 5, 1996. According to the same report, more than two decades later the applicant’s wife “signed her lease” for her husband’s CLTC lot in Barrigada. But the commission has previously determined the husband "could not qualify" for the land lease program, so there was nothing to transfer to the applicant's wife to begin with.
Request for investigation
Following the public revelation in February of what Hattig did, a senator suggested the governor further look into Hattig's actions. Did Hattig commit forgery by inserting his recommendation into a land agent's report against her will and despite the commission's prior determination what he recommended was not allowed? This was one of the questions minority Republican Sen. Joanne Brown asked.
The Guam Daily Post has previously posed this question to the governor's office.
On Tuesday, at a public event, we received an answer that Hattig still has the confidence of the governor. The commission also recently held a closed-door meeting to discuss the Hattig issue and ultimately no public acknowledgment has been made on whether Hattig is being held accountable via a sanction or other forms of punishment.
The commission conducted their meeting on Hattig's fate in a closed-door meeting and has denied a request for release of the records from that meeting. What did become apparent was Hattig would remain on the job, which pays $107,596, inclusive of benefits, annually.
Without enough information, the governor's support for Hattig remained strong.
"I'm not up to speed with the Hattig issue," the governor said on Tuesday, adding later: "But I am very confident that Jack has not intentionally meant anything contrary to the laws or the regulations, or the commission's instructions."
The governor went on to say: "I have every confidence that Jack, in his deliberations, will also show that he has done everything within his authority."
Hattig advocated an action that has been deemed an improper transfer of a Chamorro Land Trust lease late last year and made another go at legitimizing the land lease transfer anyway.
Doesn't the community deserve an administrator they can trust to do the right thing for the beneficiaries of the Land Trust and the public?