It was an election campaign like no other.
The COVID-19 pandemic has stripped the uniqueness and personal interactions in a Guam political campaign. We used to get to know politicians through pocket meetings, door-to-door campaigning, visits to funerals, wakes and public appearances at the flea market and big birthday bashes.
We didn't see any of that this election season so we're left with what we see and hear in news reports, social media and friends and family discussions about this current set of election candidates.
By late tonight or early on Wednesday morning, we will see the presumptive winners emerge.
Are we going to see a continuation of our current representative in the U.S. Congress or are going to have a new delegate?
Are we going to see new faces in the Guam Legislature, faces that will ensure there are checks and balances with the people in charge in the executive branch? Or are we going to see more of the same?
Do we want incumbent decision-makers in the education board or do we want to change things up?
Are we happy with the justice and who are seeking our nod of approval to stay on, in a retention vote?
Do we need the Consolidated Commission on Utilities to be joined by new decision-makers or rejoined by long-timers?
In the crowded mayoral races, are we going to see incumbents prevail or challengers score wins?
It has been encouraging, say the heads of the local Democratic and Republican parties, that 13,000 of Guam's voters have voted and taken advantage of early voting.
Despite the pandemic, many in our community have done their civic duty to vote for change or vote for status quo.
It's not clear if the COVID-19 pandemic, which has cost more than 30,000 jobs in our community, and has decimated our tourism industry, will help or hurt the chances of incumbents. Tonight we will know.
There are approximately 43,000 voters who will either make their vote count today by heading to the polling sites or they could decide at the last minute to stay by the sidelines. If the latter is the choice, that will be unfortunate.
We urge these 43,000 to not waste their vote.
Wear a mask, keep a distance, and go out and vote.
If you miss it, it will take another two years for this opportunity to come up.
Two years is a long time for our community to wait to choose the right leaders who can guide us out of this malaise. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us some elected officials may not be the best in the government of Guam to help get us through this crisis.
But if we don't vote, we're essentially saying they did OK. And they can stay.
Voters have until 8 p.m. to go out, mark that ballot and let it be counted.
Don't scrimp on your choices, too. Fifteen names of senatorial candidates are needed in the legislative race. Don't leave any slot unfilled. If you do, you're allowing voters, who diligently made their choices complete, to essentially make decisions on your behalf.
Here's to hoping that we'll be making the right choices.